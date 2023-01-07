Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Women's Basketball Outlasts Berry College In High Scoring Affair
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Black America Web
Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church And Camye Mackey, EVP Chief D&I Officer of the Atlanta Hawks Are Honorees at the Battle of the Bands Founders Gala
ATLANTA, GA – (January 3) — From January 13 to January 15, 2023, Atlanta will be the focal point of a celebration as more than 30,000 attendees participate in The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, hosted by the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation. The Foundation, founded by Frank and LaKeisha Johnson has a mission to deliver real and reliable resources to HBCU institutions and students. The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition will take place during MLK Celebration and includes six marching bands from various historically Black Colleges and universities (HBCU’s), joined by alumni and supporters from across the nation. The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition will take place at the award-winning State Farm Arena.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
sheenmagazine.com
Atlanta Physician & Philanthropist Is Hosting A Free, Star-Studded Women’s Wellness Virtual Summit — The Deets & Her Advice for 2023
Start your year off right, and tune in to the free and highly anticipated “Girl, Get Ready” Virtual Wellness Summit starting on January 13th! Founded by Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin, widely known as Dr. Jada, this Wellness Summit boasts some of the top experts across many disciplines, plus dozens of topics to explore and enjoy. Some of the guests include, Bravo TV’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Jackie Walters, Master Abundant Love & Life Coach Rebecca Lynn Pope, Celebrity Stylist Sudi Spence, and many more!
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
thecutoffnews.com
Seek The Peace - MLK DAY: A Testament of Hope Gathering - Jan. 16th, 2023 - 2:00 pm - DeBardeleben Park Bessemer, AL
Seek The Peace - MLK DAY: A Testament of Hope Gathering - January 16th, 2023 - 2:00 pm - DeBardeleben Park Bessemer, AL. Clergy, City Officials, Politicians, Law Enforcement, District Attorney, Chamber of Commerce, & Citizens. "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." Marrtin...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Rapper Future kicks off ‘One Big Party Tour’ with host of special guests
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Future has had a huge 2022 and is looking to continue the momentum into 2023. The 39-year-old rapper from Atlanta expressed his gratitude to fans in Houston on Sunday after a sold-out show on the opening night of his “One Big Party Tour”.
Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta
Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
WAPT
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
juxtapoz.com
Atlanta Made Us Famous: Photographs by Hajar Benjida
"I first visited Atlanta in 2018, and the photography studio I interned at was located right across the street from Magic City, "a legendary strip club that should be familiar to anyone who knows anything about rap music," writes Hajar Benjida. Her series, Atlanta Made Us Famous is an ongoing photo series that highlights the women that play an important role in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium
ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page. The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to...
Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained
An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023
Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
Bham Now
Birmingham proposing a new program to help the homeless community sleep safe
The Magic City has some incredible, loving neighbors. The City of Birmingham is proposing a safe sleep pilot program before the city council on Tuesday, January 10. Read on to learn all about this program. Giving everyone a safe place to sleep. Everyone deserves to have a home, so the...
atlantatribune.com
CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today
The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
