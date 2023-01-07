Read full article on original website
On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots
Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
McCarthy threatens Senate GOP. Hear one senator's response
Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has told Senate Republicans that if they vote for the bipartisan omnibus bill any legislation they send to the House will be "dead on arrival" once he becomes speaker.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'
Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband
Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
White Sheriff Who Called Colleagues ‘Black Bastards’ Resigns—Again
For the second time in three months a North Carolina sheriff who was caught on tape calling his Black colleagues untrustworthy “Black bastards” and “snakes” has resigned from his law enforcement post. Jody Greene announced his decision to resign Wednesday through his attorney Michael Mills, according...
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
“Openly gay” Republican hid divorce from woman days before launching campaign: report
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) A newly elected Republican congressman's biography continues to fall apart under scrutiny. The...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Republican Lauren Boebert says that Jesus could have prevented his crucifixion if he had some AR-15s
US politician Lauren Boebert from Colorado said a shocking statement in one of her speeches that surprised many people. She is well known as an advocate of the second amendment who believes in the right of every US citizen to carry arms.
Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority
In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The House committee released a report on Thursday highlighting the GOP lawmaker's role in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
