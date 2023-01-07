ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
HuffPost

Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy