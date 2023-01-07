Read full article on original website
Related
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
5 dismembered bodies found in bags near resort of Acapulco
Prosecutors in southern Mexico said Monday they found the bodies of five men in a village north of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.Prosecutors in southern Guerrero state did not give details on the killings, but local media reported the bodies had been hacked up and left in plastic bags.And in another town just north of the resort, prosecutors said Monday that two more men had been killed. The town of Xaltianguis has been fought over by rival gangs of vigilantes, some of them believed to have drug cartel ties.In 2019, a heavily armed vigilante force took over Xaltianguis by...
2 teens critically injured when stolen car hits police vehicle
Three people are in custody, including two teenagers in critical condition, after a driver of a stolen car struck a Chicago police squad car Wednesday night in Avalon Park, officials said.
Comments / 0