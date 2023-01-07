ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Gilbert parking lot shooting from August

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A man has been charged in relation to an August shooting at a bar and restaurant in Gilbert.

Warren Ishmael Bethel, 26, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, discharge of a firearm within city limits, disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. Investigators were led to Bethel through "evidence analysis" from an Aug. 28 shooting that left a 27-year-old wounded at Sandbar Mexican Grill in the area of East Williams Field Road and South Santan Village Parkway, according to police.

Officers responded to reports about an individual firing multiple shots before driving off during a fight that broke out in the bar's parking lot, police said. Though officers did not find anyone wounded at the crime scene, a shooting victim with injuries that were not life-threatening was treated at a hospital, according to police.

Bethel was taken into custody Thursday, police said. As of Friday evening, Bethel was being held in jail custody, jail records show.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

