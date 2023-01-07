ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies acquire stud reliever Gregory Soto from Tigers to bolster bullpen

By Erich Richter
 4 days ago

Arguably the best division in baseball just got better as the reigning National League champions made a significant deal on Saturday to grab a high-quality bullpen arm.

The Phillies acquired Tigers left-handed closer Gregory Soto and infielder Kody Clemens — son of Yankees great and seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens — The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed.

The Phillies’ bullpen addition will be a welcome sight for the team, as it largely failed them throughout the regular season. Philadelphia had the eighth-worst bullpen ERA (4.27) in MLB last season.

Soto dazzled as an All-Star last season with 30 saves (10th most in baseball) and only three blown saves to go along with his 3.28 ERA.

The lefty is expected to fill a high-leverage role in Philadelphia and is under team control until 2026. Spoctrac projects he will make $2,184,634 this season after salary arbitration.

Gregory Soto
As for Clemens, he was drafted in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft but badly struggled in Detroit last season with a .145 average. Perhaps a change of scenery would do Clemens well.

In return, the Tigers are acquiring 25-year-old shortstop Nick Maton, 26-year-old center fielder Matt Vierling, and 26-year-old catcher Donny Sands. Sands is the 21st-ranked prospect in the Phillies’ system.

Both Vierling and Maton were contributors to the Phillies’ shocking run to the World Series last season, with Vierling playing in 117 games last season and Maton appearing in 35.

