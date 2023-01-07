ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NFL Approves Possible Neutral Venue for the AFC Championship

By rsemillanyp
 4 days ago

Despite protest from the Bengals, NFL owners voted affirmatively on changes to the AFC playoffs procedures.

Blaine Yaeger
3d ago

how is this fair to the team that wins home field advantage in the playoffs

Michael E. Skiba
2d ago

Bills got screwed more than anyone. They would've had first round bye and home field throughout after they beat the Bengals. Everyone is talking about how the Benfals got f'd but what about the Bills who never get any respect!?

