APA! announces first kittens and puppies born at shelter in 2023
The shelter told KXAN a cat named Hot Pocket gave birth to four kittens on Tuesday and a dog named Lala gave birth to five puppies on Monday.
Gourmet confectionery shop The Fancy Marshmallow Co. opens in Cedar Park
The gourmet marshmallow shop is located at 115 S. Lakeline Blvd. in Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Fancy Marshmallow Co., a gourmet marshmallow shop, opened in Cedar Park on Dec. 10. Owned by Tina Ciotti, the state’s first brick-and-mortar location of marshmallow store offers freshly made marshmallows in a...
fox7austin.com
Austin social worker turns hobby into full-time job
AUSTIN, Texas - If you have a hobby that you love, why not turn it into a career?. One stressed-out social worker in Austin did just that. Tina Williams turned her love for pottery into a full-time job and now she's offering classes to the public. Williams has been teaching...
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
KVUE
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15
The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse to open Pflugerville restaurant Jan. 23
Willie's Pflugerville will feature an outdoor seating area with games and TVs. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Texas-based Willie's Grill & Icehouse will open a new location at 19200 Colorado Sand Drive, Pflugerville, on Jan. 23. The menu at Willie's will feature a selection of beers along with comfort foods, including burgers, catfish, shrimp and chicken tenders.
Austin woman celebrates 100th birthday
James Izenetta Overton Bryant, affectionately called Netta, turned 100 on Jan. 2 and celebrated this past weekend with the Davis, Overton, and Franklin families.
Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown
The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
fox7austin.com
Austin police investigating homicide in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a homicide in North Austin. APD says it got a call about shots fired in the area of South Meadows and Parkfield around 3:20 Tuesday morning. About 10 minutes later, police got another call, this time in the 1400 block of S. Meadows.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Firefighter feud: Williamson Co. VFD says vote could disband them, increase response times
The Avery-Pickett Volunteer Fire Department (APVFD) said a vote at this week's Taylor City Council meeting would eventually disband the department.
Hays CISD families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
1983 Round Rock murder case reopened, suspect may be in Mexico
A decades-old cold case in Round Rock has been reopened after a change in international extradition policy.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
fox7austin.com
East Austin church targeted in New Year’s Day burglary
AUSTIN, Texas - An East Austin church was targeted in a New Year's Day burglary. On the morning of Jan. 1, three locations on Hope Lutheran Church’s property were burglarized. "Tuesday morning, when I came in, that’s when we discovered the building behind us and the shed out back,...
The first baby of the new year was born to ...
The first baby of the new year was born to ... News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 02:25 Image The first baby of the new year was born to Mishelle Despain and Ethan Kanetzky of Burnet at 8:36 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023 at Baylor Scott & White – Marble Falls. Little Kinsley Della Kanetzky weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Mother and child are...
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
