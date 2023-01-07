ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin social worker turns hobby into full-time job

AUSTIN, Texas - If you have a hobby that you love, why not turn it into a career?. One stressed-out social worker in Austin did just that. Tina Williams turned her love for pottery into a full-time job and now she's offering classes to the public. Williams has been teaching...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
BELTON, TX
KVUE

Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15

The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown

The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police investigating homicide in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a homicide in North Austin. APD says it got a call about shots fired in the area of South Meadows and Parkfield around 3:20 Tuesday morning. About 10 minutes later, police got another call, this time in the 1400 block of S. Meadows.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

East Austin church targeted in New Year’s Day burglary

AUSTIN, Texas - An East Austin church was targeted in a New Year's Day burglary. On the morning of Jan. 1, three locations on Hope Lutheran Church’s property were burglarized. "Tuesday morning, when I came in, that’s when we discovered the building behind us and the shed out back,...
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

The first baby of the new year was born to ...

The first baby of the new year was born to ... News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 02:25 Image The first baby of the new year was born to Mishelle Despain and Ethan Kanetzky of Burnet at 8:36 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023 at Baylor Scott & White – Marble Falls. Little Kinsley Della Kanetzky weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Mother and child are...
BURNET, TX
Radio Ink

Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio

Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
AUSTIN, TX

