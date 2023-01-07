ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabery, IL

Illinois Cops Searching For The Best Smelling Thief In The State

Police in Illinois are searching for a shoplifter and the description is he will probably smell really good. Why do people try to shoplift? I think that is a really good question. Especially, nowadays with surveillance cameras all over stores. Plus, all the new technology that police officers can use to catch criminals. It's not even worth the risk. They are pretty much asking to go to jail. My guess is they're desperate.
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
Stuffed Bobcat Found in Abandoned Hunter’s $750,000 Illinois Home

Was it due to an unexpected family death or sudden financial shortfall that led to a $750,000 Illinois hunter's mansion to be abandoned? The reason remains a mystery, but explorers recently found a project car and stuffed bobcat left behind inside. Decaying Midwest is an urban explorer YouTube channel that...
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
3 Former Female Employees Steal $117,000 From IL Gas Station

The theft of thousands of dollars stolen from an Illinois gas station was an inside job. Suspicion Over Not Receiving Payment For Gift Card Purchases. There was some suspicious activity going on at the BP Minit Mart in Manhattan, Illinois. The "red flags" started coming out after the gas station along with the gift card company found some problems in their financial records. There were many gift cards purchased without any record of being paid for. It added up to $117,000. A further investigation was then started.
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Experience Coming to Illinois Will Let You Fly Over Windy City

A new attraction is currently under construction on the shores of Lake Michigan that will bring a whole new experience to Chicago next year. According to the billboards posted at Navy Pier, the "ultimate flying ride" will be opening in the Spring of 2024 which will let you see landscapes like never before while having the feeling of flight.
WGN TV

CPD: Body recovered from water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A body was recovered from the water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday afternoon, police say. The Chicago Police Department said a body was discovered by a marine unit assisted by CPD officers in the 0-100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:15 p.m., where they were able to recover the victim’s body a short time later.
‘World News Tonight’ Once Compared This Illinois City (Not Chicago) to NYC

One Illinois city was once compared to New York City, and no, it WASN'T Chicago. Chicago is a "major market." When it comes to media, when it comes to pro sports teams, Chicago is the #2 or #3 market in the country, depending on who you ask. So basically, Chicago was and is a big deal...But when it comes to "World News Tonight" with Peter Jennings, Chicago isn't that big of a deal when it comes to the state of Illinois!
How You Can Visit the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago for Free This Winter

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is offering free admission to Illinois residents once again in 2023, and your family totally needs to take advantage of it!. For those that don't know, the Shedd Aquarium is located on the shores of Lake Michigan and is home to a wide variety of aquatic life from around the world. Visitors can see everything from dolphins and beluga whales to octopuses and piranhas. In addition to the marine animals, the aquarium also has a number of interactive exhibits and educational programs. So, as a parent, taking your kids to the Shedd is a real win/win...Your kids will have fun seeing a TON of cool species and they will learn a TON while they're at it!
walls102.com

Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County

MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
fox32chicago.com

Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
