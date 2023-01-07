Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illinois Cops Searching For The Best Smelling Thief In The State
Police in Illinois are searching for a shoplifter and the description is he will probably smell really good. Why do people try to shoplift? I think that is a really good question. Especially, nowadays with surveillance cameras all over stores. Plus, all the new technology that police officers can use to catch criminals. It's not even worth the risk. They are pretty much asking to go to jail. My guess is they're desperate.
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
Illinois Woman Gets Coined ‘Lasagna Mom’ After Roblox Message to Daughter Goes Viral
After trying multiple times to reach her daughter by phone, one Illinois Mom hopped on Roblox to get an important message to her daughter, and now the entire country is talking about it. A Desperate Roblox Situation. I have two daughters, ages 6 and 9, and Roblox is a BIG...
Stuffed Bobcat Found in Abandoned Hunter’s $750,000 Illinois Home
Was it due to an unexpected family death or sudden financial shortfall that led to a $750,000 Illinois hunter's mansion to be abandoned? The reason remains a mystery, but explorers recently found a project car and stuffed bobcat left behind inside. Decaying Midwest is an urban explorer YouTube channel that...
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
3 Former Female Employees Steal $117,000 From IL Gas Station
The theft of thousands of dollars stolen from an Illinois gas station was an inside job. Suspicion Over Not Receiving Payment For Gift Card Purchases. There was some suspicious activity going on at the BP Minit Mart in Manhattan, Illinois. The "red flags" started coming out after the gas station along with the gift card company found some problems in their financial records. There were many gift cards purchased without any record of being paid for. It added up to $117,000. A further investigation was then started.
Puppy Dropped Off At Shelter As Unwanted Christmas Gift Finds Forever Home — But Pets Should Not Be Gifts, Rescuers Say
RIVER NORTH — A Chicago shelter has already had to find a new home for a puppy that was surrendered after being given as a “present” to a family. Now, animal rescuers are reminding people: Animals are not holiday gifts. A viral TikTok highlights the problem: A...
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Experience Coming to Illinois Will Let You Fly Over Windy City
A new attraction is currently under construction on the shores of Lake Michigan that will bring a whole new experience to Chicago next year. According to the billboards posted at Navy Pier, the "ultimate flying ride" will be opening in the Spring of 2024 which will let you see landscapes like never before while having the feeling of flight.
CPD: Body recovered from water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A body was recovered from the water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday afternoon, police say. The Chicago Police Department said a body was discovered by a marine unit assisted by CPD officers in the 0-100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:15 p.m., where they were able to recover the victim’s body a short time later.
Touching Movie of How an Illinois Woman Saved a Baby Squirrel
You have likely heard a lot of stories about a woman and her son, but I can almost guarantee you haven't seen one like this one. It's a touching movie made by a man about his Illinois mother and how she raised another son that was actually an abandoned baby squirrel.
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘World News Tonight’ Once Compared This Illinois City (Not Chicago) to NYC
One Illinois city was once compared to New York City, and no, it WASN'T Chicago. Chicago is a "major market." When it comes to media, when it comes to pro sports teams, Chicago is the #2 or #3 market in the country, depending on who you ask. So basically, Chicago was and is a big deal...But when it comes to "World News Tonight" with Peter Jennings, Chicago isn't that big of a deal when it comes to the state of Illinois!
How You Can Visit the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago for Free This Winter
Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is offering free admission to Illinois residents once again in 2023, and your family totally needs to take advantage of it!. For those that don't know, the Shedd Aquarium is located on the shores of Lake Michigan and is home to a wide variety of aquatic life from around the world. Visitors can see everything from dolphins and beluga whales to octopuses and piranhas. In addition to the marine animals, the aquarium also has a number of interactive exhibits and educational programs. So, as a parent, taking your kids to the Shedd is a real win/win...Your kids will have fun seeing a TON of cool species and they will learn a TON while they're at it!
Recent ‘Swatting' Attacks Involving Ring Cameras Prompt Warning From Cybersecurity Expert
A federal grand jury in California has indicted two men who may have been responsible for a nationwide “Ring swatting spree” that targeted Ring security cameras, including those in the Chicago area. According to the indictment, Kya Christian Nelson, a.k.a. “ChumLul,” of Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
walls102.com
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
fox32chicago.com
Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
wbiw.com
A domestic incident leads to vehicle pursuit ending with the driver facing felony charges
LAKE CO. – On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls of a pedestrian crawling on the westbound side of I-80/94 near the 2 mile-marker. This location is two miles east of the Indiana/Illinois state line. As Trooper...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1