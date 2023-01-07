ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Seemingly Drops Tease For The Rock’s Royal Rumble Return

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remains one of the most popular pro wrestlers to have been part of the professional wrestling world. He is now a mega star in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t associated with pro wrestling. In fact, WWE has seemingly hinted at his return with the poster for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this month.
Seth Rollins’ Injury Is Part Of WWE Storyline

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory main event the show for the United States Championship. While Theory had a night to remember, Rollins wasn’t lucky as he not only lost but also wasn’t moving comfortably after the cameras stopped rolling. After the show, Seth Rollins collapsed outside the ring, and he had to be helped backstage.
WWE Raw Viewership And Key Demo Up From Last Week

According to Wrestlenomics, Monday’s WWE Raw drew an average 1.693 million viewers on the USA Network. This number is up from last week’s 1.605 million viewers. The show drew a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the 0.41 rating Raw had last week.
Final Viewership And Key Demo For First WWE SmackDown Of 2023

The first WWE SmackDown of 2023 on FOX, drew an average of 2.257 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.53 rating. The show tied with Shark Tank on ABC for the No. 2 spot on network television. The preliminary ratings from last Saturday, per SpoilerTV, had...
WWE Star Challenges Logan Paul To WrestleMania Match

WWE NXT star Grayson Waller has called out social media influencer Logan Paul, ahead of WrestleMania 39. Speaking with TV Insider, Waller pointed out that he was one of the stars who helped to train Paul ahead of his matches last year. When asked who he wants to face during...
Possible SPOILER for tonight’s WWE Raw related to Uncle Howdy

According to PWInsider and Fightful Select, Bo Dallas is backstage at the Legacy Arena for this evening’s Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, AL. It is being said with Alexa Bliss scheduled to explain her actions against Bianca Belair from last week, it is assumed Uncle Howdy will make an appearance tonight.
