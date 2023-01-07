Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Preview: Alexa Bliss explains her actions, Austin Theory speaks
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -Alexa Bliss will explain her actions...
WWE Seemingly Drops Tease For The Rock’s Royal Rumble Return
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remains one of the most popular pro wrestlers to have been part of the professional wrestling world. He is now a mega star in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t associated with pro wrestling. In fact, WWE has seemingly hinted at his return with the poster for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this month.
Seth Rollins’ Injury Is Part Of WWE Storyline
Last week on Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory main event the show for the United States Championship. While Theory had a night to remember, Rollins wasn’t lucky as he not only lost but also wasn’t moving comfortably after the cameras stopped rolling. After the show, Seth Rollins collapsed outside the ring, and he had to be helped backstage.
WWE Raw Viewership And Key Demo Up From Last Week
According to Wrestlenomics, Monday’s WWE Raw drew an average 1.693 million viewers on the USA Network. This number is up from last week’s 1.605 million viewers. The show drew a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the 0.41 rating Raw had last week.
Final Viewership And Key Demo For First WWE SmackDown Of 2023
The first WWE SmackDown of 2023 on FOX, drew an average of 2.257 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.53 rating. The show tied with Shark Tank on ABC for the No. 2 spot on network television. The preliminary ratings from last Saturday, per SpoilerTV, had...
WWE Star Challenges Logan Paul To WrestleMania Match
WWE NXT star Grayson Waller has called out social media influencer Logan Paul, ahead of WrestleMania 39. Speaking with TV Insider, Waller pointed out that he was one of the stars who helped to train Paul ahead of his matches last year. When asked who he wants to face during...
Possible SPOILER for tonight’s WWE Raw related to Uncle Howdy
According to PWInsider and Fightful Select, Bo Dallas is backstage at the Legacy Arena for this evening’s Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, AL. It is being said with Alexa Bliss scheduled to explain her actions against Bianca Belair from last week, it is assumed Uncle Howdy will make an appearance tonight.
Former AEW star scheduled for NJPW Battle in the Valley pre-show, Mercedes Mone’ set for main card
Former ROH, NXT and AEW star Bobby Fish is scheduled to square off against David Finlay on the pre-show for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley PPV, February 18 in San Jose. Also on the pre-show will be JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin. Mercedes Mone’ (former WWE...
William Regal’s official job title in WWE; NXT Level Up announcer departs the company
According to PWInsider, William Regal’s official title for his new role in WWE is Vice President, Global Talent Development. Regal started back with WWE last week and was backstage at last Friday night’s SmackDown. NXT Level Up announcer departs the company. Sudu Shah, who had served as the...
Mandy Rose to discuss her WWE release on Tuesday’s episode of the “Tamron Hall” show
Former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will discuss her WWE release on Tuesday’s episode of the “Tamron Hall”, which is a syndicated talk show that airs on ABC stations.
AEW Dynamite Preview: Trios Ladder Match, Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley and more!
AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS, and emanate from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA, just outside of Los Angeles. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -AEW World Trios Championship Match Best-Of-Seven Series: Death Triangle vs. The Elite in an Esclara...
