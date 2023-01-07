Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tractor-Trailer Rollover Reported Near Yreka
Trucker Loses Control on State Route 3 and Experiences Rollover. A tractor-trailer experienced a rollover accident on January 9 southwest of Yreka, which resulted in unknown injuries. The collision occurred around 2:21 p.m. along State Route 3 at Forest Mountain Smt and parallel to Kinkler Road when the trucker’s vehicle hit a wall. Upon arrival at the accident scene, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered a semi on its side, blocking one lane.
KTVL
Firefighters put out structure fire in rural Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Sunny Valley Tuesday morning. According to officials, a detached shop was fully engulfed by flames and the fire had spread to a nearby RV. RMF says the main house was not...
KTVZ
Landslide drops, closes U.S. Highway 101 on southern Oregon coast
PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KTVZ) – U.S. Highway 101 is closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford after a landslide early Monday morning caused a roughly 200-yard segment of highway to drop as much as 12 feet in some spots, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported. Highway 101 remained...
KDRV
NEW IMAGES: landslide closed U.S. Highway 101, dropped as much as 12 feet
PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says the coastal roadway U.S. Highway 101 dropped by as much as 12 feet in a landslide today that closed the highway. ODOT says US 101 is closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford in northern Curry County where the landslide caused a 500-feet segment of highway to drop as much as 12 feet in some spots.
KTVL
Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed after a police pursuit early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:00 a.m. a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate Five near McClain Avenue, just south of Roseburg. The deputy pursued the motorcycle which sped up. The deputy caught up to it six miles later. Prior to activating the patrol vehicle’s lights, the rider allegedly cut in front of a semi-truck to take the exit, which prevented the deputy from following.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. MONDAY
A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 10:00 a.m. Monday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes central Douglas County and its...
kptv.com
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.
KDRV
Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/10 – Study Finds Housing Cost Is Leading Cause For Poverty In Jackson County, Evacuations Lifted After Investigation of Suspicious Package Left At Central Point City Hall
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ACCESS Study Finds Housing Cost Is Leading Cause For Poverty In Jackson County. ACCESS recently completed a community needs assessment study for Jackson...
KDRV
Police lift evacuation order after investigating suspicious package left at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - The Central Point Police Department has lifted its evacuation order after determining a suspicious package left at City Hall was not a threat. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Central Point Police Department received a report of a suspicious package left in a City Hall restroom. City Hall and surrounding businesses and homes were either evacuated or requested to stay inside while Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded.
kymkemp.com
Pelican Bay Blues
An opinion piece about her experiences at Pelican Bay prison in Del Norte County by Cecelia Holland who wrote the book My Brother’s Keeper II: Voices: Writing and Art by the Men of Pelican Bay:. The class meets in an old mess hall—bare concrete walls, metal tables bolted to...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
kqennewsradio.com
MCPD ONLINE INVESTIGATION STILL ACTIVE
Officers with Myrtle Creek Police have an online investigation which is still active and have provided an update for residents. Detective Kevin Taggart said on Saturday, December 31st at about 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of Short Street. Taggart said a group of people from out of state had contacted a resident at the location regarding his alleged internet usage.
kezi.com
Two dead after head-on collision with semi-truck on Highway 42
WINSTON, Ore. -- Two people are dead after crashing head-on into a semi-truck on Highway 42 Monday night, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, troopers responded to Highway 42 milepost 70.5, just southwest of Winston, at about 9:30 p.m. on January 2. There, they said they found a GMC Yukon was towing another GMC Yukon when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. Troopers said the operator of the Yukon, Jimmy Brown, 35, of Ten Mile, and the passenger in the Yukon, Jason Elam, 35, also of Ten Mile, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Oregon’s Wildlife Safari welcomes new cheetah cubs
Winston, Oregon's Wildlife Safari welcomed some new furry faces Monday with the birth of new cheetah cubs.
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
focushillsboro.com
Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project
Klamath River Dam Removal Project: Tribal, state, and federal authorities last month welcomed the demolition of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line. This month, the project faces fresh lawsuits. Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project. KDRV-TV in Medford...
