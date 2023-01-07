Subaru has announced new internal organizational changes within the company, creating two new important divisions, including one dedicated to its electrification strategy. The two new divisions are the Electrification Strategy Promotion Department and the Supply Chain Financial Management Department. The latter division has been created for obvious reasons. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, a semiconductor and general parts shortage has haunted the automotive industry for nearly three years. Several high-profile manufacturers have established or made significant changes to their supply chain departments to weather the storm, which is only expected to calm near the end of 2023.

1 DAY AGO