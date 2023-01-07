Read full article on original website
C5 Corvette Driver Lands Down A Creek Without A Paddle
On New Year's day, a C5 Chevrolet Corvette met its end by going over a steep embankment and landing several hundred feet down in a concrete bay around a small creek in Ohio. The Corvette came off the road in an area known for speeding cars and hidden driveways, which is always a recipe for disaster. It's unclear, though, what caused the accident that destroyed the blue C5 (1997-2004 Corvette), but it's clear from the photos that the driver is lucky to be alive.
Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe, And Tucson Hybrids Contribute To Record-Breaking 2022
According to Hyundai's 2022 sales report, the South Korean brand smashed its own December, Q4, and yearly sales records. Topping off the good news for dealers, executives, and shareholders is that the December numbers were the fifth consecutive month of record-setting retail sales for the brand. That's all despite the...
Subaru Finally Starts Taking Electric Cars Seriously With Latest Move
Subaru has announced new internal organizational changes within the company, creating two new important divisions, including one dedicated to its electrification strategy. The two new divisions are the Electrification Strategy Promotion Department and the Supply Chain Financial Management Department. The latter division has been created for obvious reasons. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, a semiconductor and general parts shortage has haunted the automotive industry for nearly three years. Several high-profile manufacturers have established or made significant changes to their supply chain departments to weather the storm, which is only expected to calm near the end of 2023.
Toyota May Turn Its Most Luxurious Model Into An SUV
According to Japanese publication Best Car Web, Toyota may transform its Century sedan into an SUV. For those who are unfamiliar, the Century is Toyota's most luxurious model (yes, including Lexus) that's only sold in Japan. Previous models used a smooth V12 engine while the current generation employs a 5.0-liter V8 with a hybrid system. The new report states that the Century SUV would downsize to a 3.5-liter V6 but keep the hybrid.
Ram 1500 Revolution Electric Truck Will Have Range-Extender Option
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has confirmed that the all-new Ram 1500 EV will be offered with a range-extender option, reports Car and Driver. Tavares revealed this at a roundtable interview at CES 2023, corroborating previous statements about the segment-exclusive setup. Ram chief executive Mike Koval Jr. previously described the electrified pickup truck as having a "class-shattering" range extender variant but failed to share additional details.
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
Chevrolet To Fix Corvette Z06 For Free After Its Engine Failed After 52 Miles
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 buyer Marco Garcia's engine failed after just 52 miles, leading to a series of online complaints as he tried to get the issue resolved; now the C8 enthusiast has revealed that he is finally getting the kind of service he deserves, and GM will fix his car at no cost. As a result, he has opted to remove the videos of his complaints from social media, posting the below update.
WATCH: 77-Year Old Driver Rolls Toyota Camry In Car Wash Accident
A Pennsylvania man was injured after crashing and rolling his Toyota Camry at a car wash in the town of Colmar. 6 ABC Action News reports the 77-year-old driver visited Wave Car Wash to clean his vehicle when, suddenly, the Japanese sedan accelerated through the gate and flipped over inside the facility. According to officials, the man attempted to pay when he hit the accelerator pedal, sending the car careening into the structure before rolling over on its side.
Wireless EV Charging Is Coming To Michigan
Israeli company, Electreon and Germany's EnBW are the latest to test wireless EV charging, and Michigan could be next. The new experiment in Germany might only feature a single road and bus, but if things work out, we could look at a revolution in how we travel. The tech should soon come to the US after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state would test wireless on-road charging shortly.
Record-Breaking Automaker Wants To Double Production - But Not In America
You might have seen some photos of the Zeekr 001. It's the world's driftiest shooting brake, holding a Guinness World Record for the world's fastest-drifting EV. The company also refreshed its 001 lineup for 2023 with mind-boggling range. But you probably thought the 001 was a Kia EV6, because, well look at it.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
Agriculture Online
John Deere introduces new L341R high-density large square baler
John Deere has introduced the L341R High-Density Large Square Baler to its lineup of balers, capable of producing 3x4 high-density bales. With higher density bales, there will be fewer bales to pick up and move, leading to less in-field compaction, says Chase Milem, marketing manager at John Deere. With fewer bales to pick up, this baler is designed to help save time, labor, and fuel, and ensure transportation trucks are loaded with as much hay as possible.
Pininfarina-Designed Self-Driving Bus Coming To America With Level 4 Tech
At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, a new brand called Holon is presenting its autonomous and fully electric people mover. It's not designed as a retail product to park in your garage but as a product for mobility companies to offer their services through. As a result, it doesn't even have a proper model name; the company refers to it simply as the "mover."
torquenews.com
Fix That Old Hard to Start Ford Truck
Here’s a simple diagnosis and fix for an old Ford Truck that refused to start. Plus, an important caveat to this repair video. If you are not a trained mechanic and you cannot take the time and money to enroll in a technical school program but would like to learn how to do at least some repairs yourself (or maybe even start an old truck restoration project) there are several paths toward accomplishing this goal.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
insideevs.com
Greenworks Branches Out From Power Tools To Electric Bikes And Scooters
For many folks, the Greenworks brand is considered a staple in their everyday lives. The company has gained popularity among homemakers and do-it-yourself enthusiasts thanks to its wide selection of power tools—both corded and battery powered. With distribution across majority of Europe and the U.S., Greenworks is able to sell its products at a competitive price tag thanks to sourcing production in Changzhou, China.
Return of the rotary: Mazda's iconic engine is coming back with a twist
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine for use as a range-extending generator in its MX-30 electric SUV, which can only go 100 miles between charges.
Hennessey Venom F5 Variant Teased With Roof Scoop And Fixed Wing
Hennessey has teased a new version of the Venom F5 hypercar, due to be revealed today ahead of its first public appearance at the Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance this weekend (January 15). The lone teaser image showcases an illustrated silhouette of the vehicle's side profile in black and white, with...
Toyota Has New EVs Coming That May NOT Be SUVs
We've known for a while that Toyota has more electric vehicles coming, as evidenced by the Japanese automaker trademarking various names ranging from bZ1 to bZ5 and bZ1X to bZ5X. Now, the bZ Forums has caught Toyota filing for four more names: bZ1C, bZ2C, bZ3C, and bZ4C. This is the first time Toyota has added the letter C to the end of its Beyond Zero nomenclature.
Watch The Tesla Model S Cause That 8-Car Thanksgiving Pileup
Following an eight-car pileup on San Fransisco's Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving, highway surveillance footage has surfaced of the Tesla moving into the outside lane and abruptly slowing to a stop, leading to the pileup that injured nine people. The driver claims that their Tesla Model S "braked unexpectedly" while Tesla's new Full Self-Driving (FSD Beta) feature was engaged. Of the nine people injured in the crash was a two-year-old child that suffered an abrasion to the back of their head.
