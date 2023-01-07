Read full article on original website
Buddy Snowden
4d ago
how about the residents of Colorado tell Arizona, Nevada and California they can have some of our water when they shut down the hundred or so golf courses, using billions of gallons of water. it makes no sense to shut down ranchers and farmers water. so a bunch of dingbats can chase a little white ball.
Drastic Price Reduction On The Most Awesome House In Grand Junction
One of the most iconic houses in Grand Junction, Colorado is on the market. What's more, the asking price has been reduced by close to $100,000. There can be no doubt you've seen this stone house just off the corner of 27 Road and Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. Chances are you've driven past it thousands of times. Take a look.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Future of Basalt farm still unclear after road-access question remains unresolved
The future of Basalt’s Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute remains in bureaucratic limbo after its special-use permit application got held up again Tuesday. Owner Jerome Osentowski hoped that Tuesday’s hearing would be a slam-dunk after nearly two years of back-and-forth with the Eagle County, but county staff highlighted a lack of evidence for “legal access” on Cedar Drive — the private road that leads up to Osentowski’s property and the sustainable agricultural education center.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Finalists for Glenwood Springs city manager meet and greet with residents, city officials
The finalists in the second round to select a new city manager came to Glenwood Springs Jan. 6 to see the town, meet city council members and city staff and have a meet and greet with the public. Each of the three finalists has worked in the public sector as...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
27th Street underpass cost has increased by $3 million, causing Glenwood Springs to cough up an additional $100,000
Construction labor is unpredictable right now, and the longer the Glenwood Springs 27th Street underpass project is postponed the more expensive it gets, officials say. The project for the underpass accessing the South Glenwood bus station has increased by $3 million since the last bid 10 months ago. “A $3...
KJCT8
Rain and snow increase tonight, linger through Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another disturbance will affect us in Western Colorado tonight through Wednesday before the week brightens up. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through 9 PM Wednesday for the higher elevations on either side of Highway 50 and I-70 including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elkhead Mountains, and the Roan Plateau. The advisory highlights where the biggest snow accumulation is likely. Add wind to blow around that falling snow, visibility will be reduced to dangerous levels. That means travel will be difficult or even dangerous at times.
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Folks beat the snow by shredding with sleds near the Rifle Garfield County Airport
A sledding hill near the Rifle Garfield County Airport became the site of some stelllar snow busting. Trying to beat Wednesday morning’s wet snowfall, a local group of family and friends decided it was best to shred down this hill at full speed.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Land previously proposed as camp for autistic children under scrutiny again in Garfield County
A minor residential subdivision request for a portion of the site rejected by Garfield County commissioners in 2021 for a year-round camp serving autistic children is facing neighbor objections. Garfield County Community Development Director Sheryl Bower last month approved a plan to split a 41.3-acre section of the larger parcel...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Pitkin County Sheriff DiSalvo leaves grateful staff and 12-year stint filled with high and lows
Joe DiSalvo sat behind his disheveled office desk, masked up and coming off COVID-19 and other illnesses. Badges of those Pitkin County sheriffs who preceded him, a bag of peanut M&Ms, a jar of pickled relish, and paperwork populated the desk. Framed posters of past sheriff elections dotted the office...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Water and sewer rates rise annually by 2.5% — not 5%, says Rifle City Attorney
An effort to maintain fair and equitable water and sewer fees in Rifle hit a bit of an ineffectual snag this past week. On paper, the city said it was accidentally increasing its water rates by an annual 5%, but in reality it’s really only charging 2.5% more to residents each year, Rifle City Attorney Jim Neu said.
Crash on 7th and North
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
All four lines clicking for Demons hockey heading into weekend series with Durango
Glenwood Springs hockey right now has six wins and just one loss heading into a weekend series with Durango. Head coach Tim Cota can’t exactly pinpoint the last time this has happened so early in the season for the Demons. “It’s been a while,” he said. “The schedule’s tough,...
KJCT8
Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
$5,000 Trailer theft in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is searching for information that could lead to the identification of suspects involved in a flatbed trailer theft. Mesa County Crime Stoppers officials tell Western Slope Now, sometime between 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, unknown suspects stole […]
The Old R5 Building is almost finished with its facelift
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Lowell School on 7th St. and Grand Ave. was sold in 2015 and has been renovated into a business space. The 15,000 sq. ft. building hosts Raw Canvas Tattoo, La Fleur by Livvy, a natural perfume company, Blue Heron Gourmet Spices, Coffee, Tea, etc., Artlight Therapy painting studio and […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Betty Joan Nightingale
Betty Joan Nightingale (85) passed away on January 3rd, 2023 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Betty was born on November 18, 1937, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She spent the early years of her life in Paonia, where she attended Paonia High School and graduated in 1956. It was in Paonia that she met the love of her life, Thomas Roy Nightingale whom she married on April 14, 1957. Betty and Tom shared 51 years of love and friendship. During their marriage, they raised four children and a stepson together.
Grand Junction man arrested for felony menacing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A Grand Junction man has been arrested for a lengthy list of various alleged crimes. Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Jacob “Jake” Peet on Friday, January 6 for felony menacing, stalking, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding and multiple other alleged offenses. Deputies attempted to contact Peet on January […]
KJCT8
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
