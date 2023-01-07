GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another disturbance will affect us in Western Colorado tonight through Wednesday before the week brightens up. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through 9 PM Wednesday for the higher elevations on either side of Highway 50 and I-70 including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elkhead Mountains, and the Roan Plateau. The advisory highlights where the biggest snow accumulation is likely. Add wind to blow around that falling snow, visibility will be reduced to dangerous levels. That means travel will be difficult or even dangerous at times.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO