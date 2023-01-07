Watch Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and other Browns discuss spoiling the Steelers playoff hopes

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Browns request permission to interview Sean Desai, Seahawks assistant, for their defensive coordinator vacancy
BEREA, Ohio -- Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai has another chance to be a defensive coordinator. He served in that capacity for the Bears in 2021.
Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing
BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
Ravens quarterback situation could put them in rarified postseason category
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens’ quarterback situation remains in flux for their wild card game against the Bengals. Lamar Jackson didn’t practice on Wednesday with a knee injury and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley didn’t throw during the open viewing window of practice, according to multiple reports.
Browns’ defensive coordinator Joe Woods gets the hook: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers to finish the season 7-10, the Cleveland Browns fired much maligned defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, who had had the job for three years. Woods was under fire all year for presiding over a defense that played well at times but...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice once again, status for Sunday vs. Bengals uncertain
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of Wednesday practice once again, according to multiple reporters at the team’s practice just outside of Baltimore. Jackson has not played in a game or practiced since he was injured in the team’s win over the Broncos on...
At the end of another losing season, how do Browns fans feel about Deshaun Watson? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In Cleveland, you see Browns gear everywhere. But I haven’t yet seen a Deshaun Watson jersey. Neither did John Tucker when he watched the final game of the season in a Lakewood sports bar.
Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones says Cleveland ‘feels like home’ as he becomes extension eligible
CLEVELAND -- Donovan Peoples-Jones wouldn’t quite take the bait. The notoriously quiet No. 2 wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns didn’t want to explicitly say what he thought about nearing extension eligibility last week when he spoke with cleveland.com. “I’m just trying to finish,” Peoples-Jones said. “Get a...
Discussing the Browns’ search for a new DC with Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Casey Kinnamon...
Browns interviewing Titans assistant Jim Schwartz Wednesday for defensive coordinator vacancy, their first interview
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz, the former head coach of the Lions, didn’t need to ask for directions when he headed to Browns headquarters today for his defensive coordinator interview. He got his start in the NFL as a Browns scout in the Bill Belichick...
Browns, Kosar bad bet, season: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns legend Bernie Kosar made a legal, but bad sports bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers that got him sacked from his radio role with the team, ahead of defensive coordinator Joe Woods and fans expectations for the season being sacked with the Browns finishing out of the playoffs, last in the division at 7-10, for their second losing season in a row, even worse than the last.
