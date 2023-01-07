Jordan Pickett leads Belleville East past Hillcrest at Highland Shootout

By Nate Latsch

HIGHLAND, Ill. – Belleville East’s Jordan Pickett remembers watching his older brother, Javon, compete in the Highland Shootout several years ago.

“I remember when I was little I watched my brother play in this,” Pickett said. “It’s very prestigious. It’s an honor to play in this game for sure. I’m just happy to be here.”

Hampered by early foul trouble that sent him to the bench in the second quarter, Pickett shined in the second half on Saturday. He finished with a team-high 20 points as Belleville East rallied to beat Hillcrest 65-59 at Highland High School.

“The good thing was he got to the basket and when he got to the basket then that opened up his jump shot,” Belleville East coach Jeff Creek said. “Then he got his feet set and knocked down shots.”

A 6-foot-4 senior swingman headed to Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Pickett was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He knocked down four 3-pointers and stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 29 minutes.

He certainly made his own memories on Saturday after watching his brother show out at the Shootout years ago. Javon Pickett was a two-time St. Louis Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection at Belleville East and is now a senior at Saint Louis University after playing four years at the University of Missouri.

Jordan Pickett thinks his older brother won an MVP award when he played at the Highland Shootout. Now Jordan has one of his own.

“I think he got one,” the younger Pickett said. “It means a lot to be the MVP. It definitely means a lot.”

So does a win over Hillcrest, which is the No. 5 team in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 rankings .

Belleville East opened the season with 12 straight victories before an overtime loss to Decatur MacArthur at the Collinsville Holiday Classic tournament on Dec. 29. The Lancers took third place at the Classic, but then lost at rival O’Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game earlier this week.

The Lancers are now 15-2 after beating Belleville West on Friday night and Hillcrest on Saturday.

“Hillcrest, they are long, they are athletic,” Creek said. “We knew they were going to give us some problems. That’s a big win. That’s our biggest win of the year so far.”

In addition to Pickett’s 20 points, Belleville East got 15 points from Antwine Wilson and nine points apiece from Alex Jackson and Mason Mosley.

“It means a lot,” Pickett said. “It shows we can compete with anybody in the state. It’s going to go a long way when we go to the playoffs too.”

Bryce Tillery led Hillcrest (15-2) with a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers in the second half. Akron signee Darrion Baker added 17 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Tolu Samuels had 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Highland Shootout - Belleville East vs. Hillcrest

Photos from Nate Latsch