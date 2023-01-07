‘American Idol’ Releases Vegas-Themed Teaser Featuring All Three Judges Ahead of Season 21 Premiere

(Photo by John Fleenor via Getty Images)

With Season 21 of American Idol set to premiere on February 19th, fans of the hit TV show are getting a sneak peek of what’s to come in the upcoming season with a Vegas-themed teaser featuring all three judges.

In the new promo, American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie make their Las Vegas arrival with host Ryan Seacrest. Perry walks by a golden neon sign that reads “Sin City” which quickly changes into “Sing City.” It teases the judges making their way through the city as they embark on finding the season’s winner.

Richie is seen running his fingers over the keys of a piano while Bryan pops Champagne. Seacrest also rolls a pair of dice. The judges also hit up an Idol slot machine. “Who will win big and be the next American Idol?” Seacrest asks as the judges grab golden tickets that fall down on them. Seacrest ends the promo with the premiere date’s reveal.

Following the big news, Perry took to Twitter with the promo video. “Welllll make your calendars cause we’re all GETTIN LUCKY on Feb 19 2023,” she declared. “American Idol’s 21st season premieres on ABC that night and we’re celebrating a 21st bday the only way we know how.”

Richie then tweeted, “Find out who’ll take a chance and WIN BIG on a new season of American Idol! Watch the premiere on Sun Feb. 19th on ABC and Stream on Hulu!”

‘American Idol’ Judges Talk About Ryan Seacrest Hosting 21 Seasons of the Show

In a separate promo, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan spoke about how Ryan Seacrest has hosted all 21 seasons of Idol. “This year marks Ryan Seacrest’s 21st season of American Idol,” Perry declared. “21 seasons of making dreams come true.”

Richie chimed in by using Seacrest’s signature quote. “21 seasons of ‘this is American Idol,” he stated. Bryan then said, “And 21 seasons of great hair. What? He’s got a nice pompadour.”

Perry agreed with Bryan’s comment. “It’s true I guess,” she noted. Then said about Seacrest, “The point is American Idol wouldn’t be the same without you.”

“Or your hair,” Bryan further confirmed. Richie said, “And here’s to many more.” All three judges went on to add, “We love you Ryan, and Happy New Year.”

In a 2019 interview with Billboard, Ryan Seacrest revealed when he knew the show was standing out. “I remember two things,” he explained. “One was hearing about the success of the show in the U.K., so we thought maybe it would be a show that people might tune into. In no way did we think it would be as popular as it was.”

Seacrest then said the second thing that made an impact was that friends of his, who didn’t really care for Idol’s concept, were actually watching the show. “[They call] me to say, ‘This is really cool and fun and different and my friends are talking about it.’ So at the initial stage, you felt that there was impact.”