ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Releases Vegas-Themed Teaser Featuring All Three Judges Ahead of Season 21 Premiere

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irofD_0k70lDdm00
(Photo by John Fleenor via Getty Images)

With Season 21 of American Idol set to premiere on February 19th, fans of the hit TV show are getting a sneak peek of what’s to come in the upcoming season with a Vegas-themed teaser featuring all three judges.

In the new promo, American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie make their Las Vegas arrival with host Ryan Seacrest. Perry walks by a golden neon sign that reads “Sin City” which quickly changes into “Sing City.” It teases the judges making their way through the city as they embark on finding the season’s winner.

Richie is seen running his fingers over the keys of a piano while Bryan pops Champagne. Seacrest also rolls a pair of dice. The judges also hit up an Idol slot machine. “Who will win big and be the next American Idol?” Seacrest asks as the judges grab golden tickets that fall down on them. Seacrest ends the promo with the premiere date’s reveal.

Following the big news, Perry took to Twitter with the promo video. “Welllll make your calendars cause we’re all GETTIN LUCKY on Feb 19 2023,” she declared. “American Idol’s 21st season premieres on ABC that night and we’re celebrating a 21st bday the only way we know how.”

Richie then tweeted, “Find out who’ll take a chance and WIN BIG on a new season of American Idol! Watch the premiere on Sun Feb. 19th on ABC and Stream on Hulu!”

‘American Idol’ Judges Talk About Ryan Seacrest Hosting 21 Seasons of the Show

In a separate promo, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan spoke about how Ryan Seacrest has hosted all 21 seasons of Idol. “This year marks Ryan Seacrest’s 21st season of American Idol,” Perry declared. “21 seasons of making dreams come true.”

Richie chimed in by using Seacrest’s signature quote. “21 seasons of ‘this is American Idol,” he stated. Bryan then said, “And 21 seasons of great hair. What? He’s got a nice pompadour.”

Perry agreed with Bryan’s comment. “It’s true I guess,” she noted. Then said about Seacrest, “The point is American Idol wouldn’t be the same without you.”

“Or your hair,” Bryan further confirmed. Richie said, “And here’s to many more.” All three judges went on to add, “We love you Ryan, and Happy New Year.”

In a 2019 interview with Billboard, Ryan Seacrest revealed when he knew the show was standing out. “I remember two things,” he explained. “One was hearing about the success of the show in the U.K., so we thought maybe it would be a show that people might tune into. In no way did we think it would be as popular as it was.”

Seacrest then said the second thing that made an impact was that friends of his, who didn’t really care for Idol’s concept, were actually watching the show. “[They call] me to say, ‘This is really cool and fun and different and my friends are talking about it.’ So at the initial stage, you felt that there was impact.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Dog Walker Fires at Ferocious Coyotes, Accidentally Shoots a Neighbor’s Window

A close encounter with a pack of vicious coyotes resulted in a terrified dog walker, several shots fired, and one shattered window in an Illinois neighborhood. On Sunday evening (January 8), the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding gunfire in a residential area. Arriving at the scene, Yorkville police met with a homeowner whose window was hit and broken by an “apparent stray bullet,” officials reported.
YORKVILLE, IL
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Leads Elvis Birthday Celebration in Memphis

Lisa Marie Presley headed back to her childhood home this weekend to celebrate what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday. Lisa Marie welcomed her father’s friends, family, and fans to the annual event that takes place each January 8th at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Helping her run the show were Elvis Presley Enterprises CEO Jack Soden and the company’s managing partner Joel Weinshanker. Alton Mason, who played Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, and the King of Rock’s longtime TCB band pianist Glen D. Hardin also made appearances.
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Outsider.com

Nancy Sinatra Celebrates Elvis Presley’s Birthday With Favorite Picture of Her and The King Together

Celebrating Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday this weekend, Nancy Sinatra took to Twitter to share her favorite picture of her and The King together. While reminiscing about her time with Elvis Presley, Sinatra tweeted, “I’m thinking of my dear friend his birthday and wishing he were still here to celebrate with us. This is my favorite picture of Elvis and me. It shows the fun and affection we shared. Oh, God, how I miss him.”
Outsider.com

OPINION: Horrific Brown Bear Fatality Reiterates Dangers of Carnivores in Captivity

As conservationists continue to do better by wildlife, a horrific brown bear fatality reminds us of the cost of carnivores in captivity. On January 3rd, an employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo was mauled to death by a captive brown bear. The zookeeper, a man identified only by the initials A.G., fed the bear as he would any other day. But his failure to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure afterwards would cost him his life.
Outsider.com

Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders

If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo

A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death. Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.
Outsider.com

Anglers Dead After Tragic Accident in Virginia

Authorities have pronounced two anglers dead after they fell into a Virginia lake and went missing on Monday, Jan 2. Before tragedy struck, the young men enjoyed a day on the water at Virginia’s Smith Mountain Lake. After they fell into the water, they were declared missing, and authorities...
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut

At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

631K+
Followers
70K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy