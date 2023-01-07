ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robbery suspects arrested following stolen car crash in Tulare County

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies have made two arrests connected to an armed robbery and car crash involving a stolen car.

The Tulare County Sheriff's office released this surveillance video showing two men rob the Country Market in Dinuba at gunpoint.

Following the robbery on Tuesday, investigators identified 33-year-old Alejandro Sanchez as a primary suspect.

They also identified 34-year-old Jessica Dorough as a person of interest.

On Thursday, Sanchez was seen driving a stolen car in Exeter.

After a short pursuit, he lost control and crashed on Meyer avenue and Spruce road.

He tried to run from sheriff's deputies but was eventually taken into custody.

Dorough was also in the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

She was also taken into custody... They have both been booked in the Tulare County pre-trial facility.

There is no word yet on the other man involved in the robbery.

