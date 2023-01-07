Read full article on original website
State GOP set to celebrate November victories
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West Virginia...
Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Multiple agencies apprehended a murder suspect on I-79 northbound just outside Morgantown Monday morning. Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Westover Police Department and the Star City Police Department arrested William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania, on I-79 northbound near the Star City exit.
WorkForce West Virginia reveals new facility, initiatives to help fill jobs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state’s workforce development agency is ready to use space in an old department store in hopes of getting more West Virginians back to work. WorkForce West Virginia announced the Jobs Connect Center and Work4WV initiatives Tuesday. Both will be operated out of Workforce’s new headquarters at the former Elder Beerman location at the Shops of Kanawha in Kanawha City.
WV Navigator offers assistance ahead of Obamacare enrollment deadline Sunday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There could be a record number of people who sign up for health insurance coverage this year through the Affordable Care Act. The enrollment deadline is Sunday for anybody that can’t get health insurance through their job, Medicare or Medicaid. Jeremy Smith, program director of...
Mac Warner joins run for governor with nods to service and vow to battle ‘woke’ D.C.
Secretary of State Mac Warner became the latest candidate in a growing race for governor, emphasizing both public service and a battle against “woke” Washington, D.C. Warner made his announcement at the state Capitol at the War Memorial, surrounded by a crowd of supporters that included many veterans.
State EMS Coalition seeks cash influx, stable funding stream for struggling counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lawmakers heard testimony Monday on the status of emergency medical services and a request for $30 million,. West Virginia EMS Coalition Executive Director Chris Hall told members of the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services that reimbursement rates have improved but departments continue to struggle with the cost of remaining at the ready.
The Super-Duper Majorities in the WV Legislature
The 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature begins today with the Republicans in absolute control of the agenda. The 2022 election and party switches have given the GOP all but three of the 34 seats in the Senate. In the House of Delegates, Republicans hold 88 of the 100 seats.
Legislative session revs up with talk of taxes, education, DHHR reform and PEIA funding
Today marks the start of the West Virginia Legislature’s regular session, which is shaping up to be busy, consequential and, yes, full of fighting. “The time that we’ll spend here in the next 60 days together goes by really, really quickly,” House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said while looking ahead to the session.
Hardy says revenue collection numbers show true growth
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy says he’s heard the criticism of the state’s revenue surplus including some calling the big numbers a product of low estimates. So Hardy took a different route before state lawmakers Monday. “Some say the surplus number that’s based on...
And So It Begins
The regular 60-day session of the Legislature begins Wednesday and I’m looking forward to it. That is because I am a fan. There, I said it, and that is probably not a popular sentiment. Politicians and the political process are easy targets for ridicule. Some of that derision is...
