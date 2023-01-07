Load up the Tesla, grab some sunblock, and pop a CBD gummy because Coachella is back, baby. While the festival returned last year, only to cause a spike in COVID cases and give Kanye another excuse to disappoint his fans, it’s feeling more confident than ever this year. Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Björk, and even DJ Idris Elba will provide entertainment for thousands of eager influencers looking to record bad concert footage on their phones as they rock out to the soothing sounds of Blackpink and Charli XCX. The festival occurs across two weekends: April 14–16 and 21–23, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

INDIO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO