A.V. Club
R.I.P. Adam Rich, former child star of Eight Is Enough
Adam Rich, the former child star who played youngest sibling Nicholas Bradford on the ’70s sitcom Eight Is Enough, died at his home on Saturday, per the Associated Press. He was 54 years old. Best known for his role on ABC’s Eight Is Enough, Rich also made appearances on...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
A.V. Club
Bob Odenkirk reflects on Better Call Saul and looks forward to Lucky Hank with teaser and release date
AMC knows a good thing when they see it (for the most part, at least). That’s why the cable network has invested in yet another TV drama led by Bob Odenkirk. The Emmy-nominated actor starred as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic in Better Call Saul for six seasons, a role he played on Breaking Bad before that. Now, Odenkirk leads a new show, somewhat ironically titled Lucky Hank, which arrives this spring.
A.V. Club
The Dead City team teases how the spin-off will differ from The Walking Dead
AMC’s long-running The Walking Dead might be over, but like the zombies at its core, the franchise isn’t ready to die yet. TWD wrapped up after 11 seasons last year, but several spin-offs are still in development. Yes, even besides Fear The Walking Dead, TWD: World Beyond, and Tales Of The Walking Dead.
A.V. Club
M3GAN boldly asks: remember fun?
This weekend, the top film at the domestic box office was, predictably, Avatar: The Way Of Water, earning $45 million in its fourth weekend. In second place was M3GAN, the latest very funny entry into the scary doll horror genre, earning $30 million against a $12 million budget. A sequel is already in the works, per Deadline.
A.V. Club
Golden Globes recap: the HFPA sure was eager to please in their big Hollywood comeback
Somehow, the Golden Globes have returned, and despite decades worth of abhorrent behavior by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered to pick up some awards and declare what a changed organization the HFPA is. The irony wasn’t lost on host Jerrod Carmichael who opened his monologue, “I’m here because I’m Black.”
A.V. Club
Hugh Jackman didn't know that wolverines were real
Before reprising his role as Wolverine once more, Hugh Jackman is setting the record straight when it comes to his training routine—both physical and educational. A new interview with Jackman on HBO’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace begins normally enough. The broadcaster asks a question that has apparently followed Jackman for years: “Did he take steroids?”
A.V. Club
Amanda Seyfried confirms that she's working on a new musical and that it's not Mamma Mia 3
If no one’s going to give Amanda Seyfried her big musical role, it seems she’s fully prepared to create one for herself. The Dropout actor was unable to accept her award at last night’s Golden Globes because—according to presenters Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser—Seyfried is “deep in the process of creating a new musical.”
A.V. Club
2023 SAG Awards: The Banshees Of Inisherin, Ozark lead nominees as ceremony lands on Netflix
The 2023 Golden Globes are officially history and the 2023 Oscars are still a mystery, but we have another award show to unpack in the meantime: the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, which announced their spate of 2023 nominees this morning. While the Globes are more like the Oscars in...
Bella Ramsey Perfected Her ‘Last of Us’ American Accent by Swearing
British actress Bella Ramsey used curse words to master an American accent. The “Last of Us” actress and “Game of Thrones” alum revealed during “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that it was key swear words that helped her transform into post-apocalyptic video game character Ellie for the upcoming sci-fi series. “I had a dialect coach which was helpful,” Ramsey said of her American accent for the role. “The first phrase I mastered was ‘olive oil.’ It’s really hard, like, ‘olive oil.'” The next word Ramsey learned to say sans British accent was a curse word bleeped out on the “Late Late Show”...
A.V. Club
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies
While it’s hard to believe there was a time before Rizzo (Stockard Channing) and her gang of Pink Ladies ruled the hallways of Rydell High, Paramount+’s first trailer for Grease: The Rise Of The Pink Ladies shows us how the group of rule-breakers rose up in the California school.
A.V. Club
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
More details on the launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe emerge in the new trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) enjoyment of his newfound fame as an Avenger is swiftly cut short when he and his family are sucked into the quantum realm, thanks to a contraption created by his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they come face-to-face with the big bad Kang The Conqueror (Johnathan Majors).
A.V. Club
Before the memes confuse you, here’s the full Coachella 2023 lineup
Load up the Tesla, grab some sunblock, and pop a CBD gummy because Coachella is back, baby. While the festival returned last year, only to cause a spike in COVID cases and give Kanye another excuse to disappoint his fans, it’s feeling more confident than ever this year. Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Björk, and even DJ Idris Elba will provide entertainment for thousands of eager influencers looking to record bad concert footage on their phones as they rock out to the soothing sounds of Blackpink and Charli XCX. The festival occurs across two weekends: April 14–16 and 21–23, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
A.V. Club
How I Met Your Father
This season is going to be legen–wait for it–and, well, keep waiting, because the How I Met Your Father cast doesn’t have its own famous catchphrases yet. But Sophie (Hilary Duff) and the gang will get another chance in the new and lengthier 20-episode second season, premiering January 24, 2023, on Hulu.
A.V. Club
The most anticipated horror movies of 2023
We’ve only just put the wraps on a terrific year for horror films, and it’s looking like 2023 could be even stronger. M3GAN got things off to a dangerously delightful start over the weekend, and the rest of this year figures to bring plenty more chills and thrills (and even some laughs) to theaters and your favorite streaming services. From indie viral sensations to franchise restarts and more, these are the horror films on our radar as we head into 2023.
A.V. Club
9 video games that need to be adapted for TV
Although TV shows based on video games have become more common in recent years—the last 12 months have seen adaptations of Halo, Cyberpunk, League Of Legends, Resident Evil, and more on the small screen—they’re still typically viewed as a rarity in comparison to the more common move from games to film. Gaming’s credibility in Network Land is likely to get a strong boost in a couple of days, though, when HBO deploys The Last Of Us, Craig Mazin’s pricey adaptation of Naughty Dog’s prestigious interactive zombie epic of the same name.
A.V. Club
Nightmare On Elm Street
If an actor is lucky enough to have a long career, statistically, there are bound to be some less-than-stellar projects on their IMDb page. For Rooney Mara, the 2010 A Nightmare On Elm Street remake wasn’t just a dud; her experience working on the film nearly stopped her promising career in its tracks, before she ever really got to prove herself as an actor.
A.V. Club
Jennifer Lopez is a runaway bride in the new Shotgun Wedding trailer
Jennifer Lopez’s return to rom-coms continues in the new trailer for Shotgun Wedding, out this month on Prime Video. The Marry Me actor stars opposite Josh Duhamel as a couple who has gathered all their friends and family together for a dream destination wedding, only to start reconsidering the whole getting married thing. They have a little more time to think things over as the ceremony is derailed by a band of pirates, which appears to include a guy wearing chain mail made out of soda can tabs. All of the guests get taken hostage, and it’s up to the bride and groom to save the day.
