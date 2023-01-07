ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

Fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia

By Amanda Barber
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRSt9_0k70kd9500

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Miller says deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The sheriff says deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the man died.

Deputies arrested one man in connection with the shooting, Sheriff Miller says. This was an isolated incident, according to the sheriff.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. There is no other information at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering

MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
MASON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Name released in Putnam County fatal crash

HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Mason County murder suspects appear in court

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
HUNTINGTON, WV
theevreport.com

GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova

(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
KENOVA, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy