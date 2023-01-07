ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury

As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Packers Play Their Worst When Their Best Is Required

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a big-time, big-game problem. The latest failure came on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. With a trip to the playoffs on the line, the Packers lost 20-16. Most teams, including 13 that reach the postseason, lose their final game. For Green Bay, though, it’s a chronic issue that needs solutions. Why do the Packers, a veteran team led by an MVP quarterback, keep losing the biggest games of the season?
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Falcons ‘Encouraged’ But Non-Committal to Desmond Ridder as 2023 Starting QB

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot stood in front of the media Wednesday for their annual end-of-year press conference, recapping a second consecutive 7-10 season in which the team will pick No. 8 overall in April's draft. The first question: will rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Jalen Hurts’ Shoulder Still Bears Monitoring

Nobody outside the Eagles’ organization really knew just how serious Jalen Hurts’ ankle injury was last year until he showed up wearing a walking boot for his postgame press conference in Tampa shortly after the Bucs ended Philly’s season in the wildcard round. It wasn’t long after...
Wichita Eagle

Bills Beating Patriots? ‘Everyone Knew,’ Says DB Jordan Poyer

After everything the Buffalo Bills had been through, veteran safety Jordan Poyer knew a win was coming Sunday against the New England Patriots after receiving a motivational text message from Damar Hamlin’s father. “After I read that, I was like ‘Let’s get it,’” Poyer said on his podcast. “I...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Giants Sign Receiver James Washington to Practice Squad

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants are planning to sign receiver James Washington to their practice squad, per a report by The Record. The Steelers initially drafted the 26-year-old Washington in the second round of the 2018 draft following a successful career at Oklahoma State, where he recorded 226 receptions for 4,472 yards (19.8 per catch) and 39 touchdowns in four years.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

As Vikings Enter Playoffs, Harrison Phillips Doesn’t Want This Journey to End

Harrison Phillips has experienced playoff heartbreak before. During his tenure with the Bills, Phillips had two seasons with Super Bowl expectations come to an end at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Two years ago, it was a blowout loss in the AFC championship game. Last year, it was the famous "13 seconds" game in the divisional round, when the Chiefs improbably tied the score at the end of regulation and won on the opening possession of overtime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

NFL Insider Reveals Guess at Colts’ Next Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts are only in their third day of the offseason and already the head coaching interviews, rumors, and of course, predictions, are flying onto the internet in full-battalion mode. Many insiders of the NFL, such as Denver’s own Benjamin Allbright, have made their guesses public. With this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and left guard Joel Bitonio both put together terrific individual seasons in 2022. Both players were named to the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro team, which is voted on by players at the said position and whom they lineup against. Garrett put together his second straight...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Regular Season

The 49ers just completed a 13-4 regular season with a resounding victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It is time to review the regular season. A few checkboxes Brock Purdy has ticked are going undefeated, throwing multiple touchdown passes in every start and being more poised than his predecessors. The magnitude of influence deserves Purdy to be named the offensive rookie of the year. The 49er starting QB job is Purdy's to lose now in 2023.
Wichita Eagle

Predicting the final AP top 25 college football rankings for 2022

As the dust settles around the 2022 football season, let's look ahead to the final AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how AP top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football rankings: Predicting...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy