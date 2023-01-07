Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Universal brings new thrills to North Texas and Las Vegas with upcoming theme parksLarry LeaseLas Vegas, NV
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% TipC. HeslopLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury
As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
Wichita Eagle
Packers Play Their Worst When Their Best Is Required
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a big-time, big-game problem. The latest failure came on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. With a trip to the playoffs on the line, the Packers lost 20-16. Most teams, including 13 that reach the postseason, lose their final game. For Green Bay, though, it’s a chronic issue that needs solutions. Why do the Packers, a veteran team led by an MVP quarterback, keep losing the biggest games of the season?
Wichita Eagle
Falcons ‘Encouraged’ But Non-Committal to Desmond Ridder as 2023 Starting QB
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot stood in front of the media Wednesday for their annual end-of-year press conference, recapping a second consecutive 7-10 season in which the team will pick No. 8 overall in April's draft. The first question: will rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who...
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts’ Shoulder Still Bears Monitoring
Nobody outside the Eagles’ organization really knew just how serious Jalen Hurts’ ankle injury was last year until he showed up wearing a walking boot for his postgame press conference in Tampa shortly after the Bucs ended Philly’s season in the wildcard round. It wasn’t long after...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Beating Patriots? ‘Everyone Knew,’ Says DB Jordan Poyer
After everything the Buffalo Bills had been through, veteran safety Jordan Poyer knew a win was coming Sunday against the New England Patriots after receiving a motivational text message from Damar Hamlin’s father. “After I read that, I was like ‘Let’s get it,’” Poyer said on his podcast. “I...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Sign Receiver James Washington to Practice Squad
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants are planning to sign receiver James Washington to their practice squad, per a report by The Record. The Steelers initially drafted the 26-year-old Washington in the second round of the 2018 draft following a successful career at Oklahoma State, where he recorded 226 receptions for 4,472 yards (19.8 per catch) and 39 touchdowns in four years.
Wichita Eagle
As Vikings Enter Playoffs, Harrison Phillips Doesn’t Want This Journey to End
Harrison Phillips has experienced playoff heartbreak before. During his tenure with the Bills, Phillips had two seasons with Super Bowl expectations come to an end at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Two years ago, it was a blowout loss in the AFC championship game. Last year, it was the famous "13 seconds" game in the divisional round, when the Chiefs improbably tied the score at the end of regulation and won on the opening possession of overtime.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Dominic Quewon, EDGE, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Insider Reveals Guess at Colts’ Next Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts are only in their third day of the offseason and already the head coaching interviews, rumors, and of course, predictions, are flying onto the internet in full-battalion mode. Many insiders of the NFL, such as Denver’s own Benjamin Allbright, have made their guesses public. With this...
Wichita Eagle
Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and left guard Joel Bitonio both put together terrific individual seasons in 2022. Both players were named to the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro team, which is voted on by players at the said position and whom they lineup against. Garrett put together his second straight...
Wichita Eagle
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Regular Season
The 49ers just completed a 13-4 regular season with a resounding victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It is time to review the regular season. A few checkboxes Brock Purdy has ticked are going undefeated, throwing multiple touchdown passes in every start and being more poised than his predecessors. The magnitude of influence deserves Purdy to be named the offensive rookie of the year. The 49er starting QB job is Purdy's to lose now in 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Deion Sanders Wanted To Play For Bengals: ‘They Never Called Back’
CINCINNATI — NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he wanted to play for the Bengals. Sanders discussed how he loved living in Cincinnati during his time playing with the Reds at different points in the 1990s and again in 2001.
Wichita Eagle
Predicting the final AP top 25 college football rankings for 2022
As the dust settles around the 2022 football season, let's look ahead to the final AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how AP top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football rankings: Predicting...
Comments / 0