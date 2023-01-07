Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Pushes Cameraman Out of the Way in the Tunnel After Sunday Night Football Loss
The Green Bay Packers were not happy after last night’s game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t appear to like the cameraman in the tunnel after the loss to Detroit. Sometimes after games, these players just aren’t ready to talk or be seen. But was this too far?. For Aaron...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury
As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Open as Slight Underdogs in NFC Wild Card Round
Although the New York Giants have been playing some of their better ball down the stretch--including in their losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18--the Giants open up this week as a 2.5-point underdogin Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, according to SI Betting.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
Wichita Eagle
Bills Beating Patriots? ‘Everyone Knew,’ Says DB Jordan Poyer
After everything the Buffalo Bills had been through, veteran safety Jordan Poyer knew a win was coming Sunday against the New England Patriots after receiving a motivational text message from Damar Hamlin’s father. “After I read that, I was like ‘Let’s get it,’” Poyer said on his podcast. “I...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Betting News: Can Ailing Los Angeles Beat The Odds In Denver?
Can your Los Angeles Lakers actually steal a victory against the Denver Nuggets tonight? With LeBron James down for the count tonight, no. But can they beat the fairly extensive spread projected for their margin of victory? Also no. We've got that and more in today's betting odds, via The...
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people. Either way, they’re assured of breaking a record that stood for nearly 25 years. The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai. Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search
The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach. While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd
CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow. “I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”
Wichita Eagle
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
Wichita Eagle
Grades: Lions Take Over Lambeau Field
The Detroit Lions went into Lambeau Field and slayed the metaphorical dragon. Spurned by a superb effort from several young players, the Lions stayed in the fight against the Green Bay Packers to land the knockout blow at the end. Though Dan Campbell’s team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks’ victory, it ensured its hated NFC North rivals would not take the NFC’s final postseason seed.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Insider Reveals Guess at Colts’ Next Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts are only in their third day of the offseason and already the head coaching interviews, rumors, and of course, predictions, are flying onto the internet in full-battalion mode. Many insiders of the NFL, such as Denver’s own Benjamin Allbright, have made their guesses public. With this...
Wichita Eagle
Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and left guard Joel Bitonio both put together terrific individual seasons in 2022. Both players were named to the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro team, which is voted on by players at the said position and whom they lineup against. Garrett put together his second straight...
Wichita Eagle
Deion Sanders Wanted To Play For Bengals: ‘They Never Called Back’
CINCINNATI — NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he wanted to play for the Bengals. Sanders discussed how he loved living in Cincinnati during his time playing with the Reds at different points in the 1990s and again in 2001.
Comments / 0