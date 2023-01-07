Videos have surfaced of Big Scarr's friends and family shooting a music video at his funeral while wearing the late rapper's 1017 chains. Big Scarr was laid to rest on Jan. 7 in Memphis following a home going service with artists like NLE Choppa and 1017's BigWalkDog in attendance. Footage of a music video reportedly being filmed on location has since spread online. In one clip posted to YouTube, Scarr frequent collaborator Quezz Ruthless is surrounded by several people all wearing dark clothing and filming a video for a song that appears to be a tribute to their late friend.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO