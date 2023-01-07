Read full article on original website
Young Thug Judge Reads Lyrics to ‘Slime Sh!t’ in Court
The judge in the Young Thug YSL RICO case read lyrics to one of the Atlanta rapper's songs in court. Young Thug's trial began this week with jury selection. During a hearing on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Judge Ural Glanville went over a macro view of the prosecution's case for jurors, which included him reciting excerpts from the 2016 Thugger song "Slime Shit."
Kris Kross Drop Final Album Young, Rich & Dangerous – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 9, 1996: On this day in 1996, Kris Kross released Young, Rich & Dangerous, their third and final album together. The project arrived four years after the Atlanta rap duo of Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly and Chris "Daddy Mac" Smith burst onto the scene and dropped their game-changing 1992 debut album, Totally Krossed Out. In 1993, they delivered their second effort, the platinum-seller Da Bomb.
Video Goes Viral of 50 Cent Song Playing at Ja Rule Concert
UPDATE (Jan. 10):. 50 Cent has reacted to the viral video of "In Da Club" playing during a Ja Rule show. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), as the video clip below of Ja Rule's team rushing to stop the music began to circulate, 50 Cent hit up Instagram to pile onto the jokes that have spread across social media.
Big Scarr Collaborator Accuses Gucci Mane of Taking Back Offer to Pay for Scarr’s Funeral
UPDATE (Jan. 9):. Gucci Mane's team has provided the following statement to XXL regarding his contribution to Big Scarr's funeral costs:. "This information is incorrect. Gucci Mane paid $20,000 directly to the funeral home for Scarr’s funeral." ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 9):. A friend of Big Scarr is accusing Gucci...
50 Cent Releases ‘In Da Club’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 7, 2003: Twenty years ago, 50 Cent kicked off 2003 with the release of "In Da Club," the first single from his soon-to-be-released debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. Produced by Dr. Dre and Michael Elizondo, "In Da Club"...
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Receipts of $20,000 Payment to Funeral Home for Big Scarr
Gucci's Mane's wife has posted receipts showing a $20,000 payment to Big Scarr's funeral home after the 1017 boss was accused of taking back his initial offer to cover the late Memphis rapper's burial costs. On Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, hit up her Instagram Story...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle – Report
YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle over the weekend. On Sunday, gossip blogger @ariteatalk posted on Instagram an alleged marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah. No additional information was provided.
Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains
Videos have surfaced of Big Scarr's friends and family shooting a music video at his funeral while wearing the late rapper's 1017 chains. Big Scarr was laid to rest on Jan. 7 in Memphis following a home going service with artists like NLE Choppa and 1017's BigWalkDog in attendance. Footage of a music video reportedly being filmed on location has since spread online. In one clip posted to YouTube, Scarr frequent collaborator Quezz Ruthless is surrounded by several people all wearing dark clothing and filming a video for a song that appears to be a tribute to their late friend.
50 Cent Says He’s Making an Eminem 8 Mile TV Series
50 Cent is working on bringing Eminem's 2002 film 8 Mile to the small screen. On Friday (Jan. 6), Fif sat down for an interview on Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood. During the sit-down, the rapper-turned-television exec spoke on his upcoming moves in the film and television world, including a possible 8 Mile television series.
Gunna Faces Backlash From Fans and Seems to Anger Lil Gotit After Returning to Social Media
Gunna's return to social media got a not-so-warm welcome, which included apparent shade from Lil Gotit. Last night (Jan. 10), Gunna shared his first personal social media posts in months. On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself preparing to record in a home studio. "Niggas acting like they switching...
Lil Gotit Warns Against Posting About Lil Keed After Gunna Returns to Social Media With Keed Tribute Post
Lil Gotit has posted a warning telling people not to share social media posts about his late brother Lil Keed, in the wake of Gunna sharing a tribute post to the late YSL rapper on Twitter. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Lil Gotit went Live on Instagram to address the issue....
Kodak Black Admits He Cried When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him
Saweetie is breaking hearts out here and she doesn't even know it. Apparently, Kodak Black cried when the "ICY GRL" chose Quavo over him. On Friday (Jan. 6), a video surfaced of Kodak Black on Instagram Live talking with fellow Florida rapper Yungeen Ace. During the conversation, Kodak admitted that he cried after Saweetie chose Quavo to be her boyfriend over him.
ASAP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping on the Job – Watch
A$AP Rocky recently caught Rihanna's manager napping on the job. On Tuesday night (Jan. 10), A$AP Rocky and Ri Ri stopped for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Cailf. following the Golden Globes. TMZ photogs captured footage of the couple's grand entrance. Before Rocky stepped foot in the eatery, he is notified by someone on his team that a member of their entourage, Roc Nation exec Jay Brown, is snoozing in the car.
