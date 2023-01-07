Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Franklin’s Bryson Washington elects to kick off college career at Baylor next week
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - They filed into Lions Gym Wednesday afternoon as Bryson Washington announced he would be graduating early after signing with Baylor back in December to continue his football career. Washington was a two way starter and two time state champion for the Lions. As a running back...
KBTX.com
Aggie Men’s Tennis Predicted to Finish Sixth in SEC
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, announced by the SEC Wednesday. The Aggies are coming off a sixth-place finish in the 2021-22 SEC regular season and are...
KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Prepares to Host Tennessee Thursday Night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team gears up to host Tennessee on Thursday night inside Reed Arena at 8 p.m. The Aggies (5-9, 0-4 SEC) have pulled together a 5-4 record when playing at Reed this season, only allowing their opponents to score 53.3 points per game in Aggieland. In their latest competition against Ole Miss, the Maroon & White held the Rebels to their lowest-scoring output of the season.
KBTX.com
Aggie women picked as favorites to win 2023 SEC Tennis Championship in Coaches Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M was picked to win 2023 Southeastern Conference women’s tennis title in coaches’ preseason poll announced Wednesday. Following a stelar 2021-2022 campaign in which the Aggies won both the SEC regular season and SEC tournament, they have been deemed the favorites to repeat as champions for this upcoming season.
2023 Texas A&M football schedule: Aggies games, dates, opponents
2023 Texas A&M football schedule: Aggies games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. New Mexico Sept. 9 at Miami Sept. 16 vs. ULM Sept. 23 vs. Auburn Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas (Arlington) Oct. 7 vs. Alabama Oct. 14 at Tennessee Oct. 21 Idle Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina Nov. 4 at Ole Miss Nov. 11 vs. ...
Former Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada Expected To Transfer To Incarnate Word
Zach Calzada is headed back to the Lone Star State.
KBTX.com
Distin Makes Bowerman Watch List Debut
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin, a two-time NCAA champion, was named to The Bowerman preseason watch list, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Tuesday. In 2022, Distin swept the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Indoor and Outdoor high jump titles, while winning 13 of the...
KBTX.com
College Station picks up district win against Rudder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station beat Rudder 75-36 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars improve to 7-12 overall while the Lady Rangers remain win-less. Both teams are back in action on Friday with Rangers hosting Lake Creek and the Cougars on the road at Brenham.
KBTX.com
C-USA announces 2023 football schedule
2023 marks a year of change for the Sam Houston football program with the Bearkats beginning their first year as an FBS program and member of Conference USA. One of the biggest changes for the Bearkats starts with the schedule. On Tuesday, C-USA announced the conference schedule, and it will...
KBTX.com
Aggies gear up for Top 20 challenge from Mizzou
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces its first ranked opponent of the season when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers come to Aggieland for a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Reed Arena on Wednesday. The Aggies have opened SEC play with a pair of keystone...
KBTX.com
Marble Named SEC MBKB Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Julius Marble was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for his strong play in victories over Florida and LSU last week. Marble, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior from Dallas, averaged 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in the...
KBTX.com
Morrison adds pair of associate head coaches to staff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison announced Monday the addition of Lindsey Gray-Walton and Jen Woods to the staff in associate head coaching roles. Gray-Walton brings an abundance of NCAA coaching experience to the Aggie coaching staff. Most recently, she held the head coaching...
KBTX.com
Book named Texas A&M Ventures GM
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Seasoned sports marketer Erik Book has been promoted by LEARFIELD to serve as general manager for Texas A&M Ventures, its local team dedicated entirely to the Aggies. Book joined Texas A&M Ventures as director of business development in November 2018 to lead sales efforts, which...
KBTX.com
No. 18 Consol boys’ basketball runs past Lake Creek 71-53
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 18th state-ranked A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Lake Creek 71-53 at Tiger Gym Friday night. After taking a 38-25 halftime lead, the Tigers cruised in the second half outscoring the Lions 15-9 in the fourth quarter to finish the game. Justin Gooden...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three musicians from A&M Consolidated High School were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Choir ensemble. Congratulations to Ashton Jasperson, Owen Troy, and Samantha Kasper. The performances will be held on February 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD students participate in Twisted Tales writing contest
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Four students from Caldwell High School were recently accepted into publication for the Young Writers “Twisted Tales” March Edition. Congratulations to Sam Cochran, Emely Rivera, Marily Reyes, and Asher Boniol. The contest allows students to take a classic narrative of good versus evil and...
AOL Corp
Texas executes ex-officer who hired 2 people to kill wife
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert Fratta, a former suburban Houston police officer on death row. Fratta was set to be executed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)
KBTX.com
Next weather maker pulls spring warmth & wind into the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is off to the third warmest start the Brazos Valley has experienced in 141 years of record keeping. Each and every one of the first nine days of the year has ended with an afternoon temperature anywhere from 8° to 18° above average. Tuesday and Wednesday will add to that warmth when spring-like temperatures, wind, and humidity once again fill in from the south.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
