Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Voters punish Blue Devils for lousy week

The Duke basketball program has seen better weeks. On Wednesday night, the then-No. 16 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) fell 84-60 at the unranked NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC). Then they narrowly escaped defeat at the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC), needing a pair of clutch free throws from freshman forward Kyle Filipowski to secure a 65-64 win.
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

Bullock Transferring to UC

Cincinnati made another pickup from the NCAA Transfer portal Tuesday morning, on the offensive line. Guard Corey Bullock announced via social media that he intends to transfer from North Carolina Central to the Bearcats. He spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, where he played at both guard and tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
AllTarHeels

Hubert Davis provides injury update on Pete Nance

North Carolina forward Pete Nance missed the Tar Heels' 81-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. This came just three days after he left Wednesday night's game with a lower back injury two minutes into North Carolina's win over Wake Forest. With a road contest in Charlottesville against Virginia looming,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Hall of Fame Member Al Buehler Passes Away

DURHAM – Al Buehler, former head coach of the Duke track and field program and a member of the school's Athletics Hall of Fame, passed away peacefully last Thursday at the age of 92. Buehler is survived by his wife Delaina and their children, Elizabeth Buehler Ivy (Hunter) of...
DURHAM, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Durham, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Durham. The East Chapel Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Riverside High School on January 10, 2023, 14:00:00. The Franklin Academy basketball team will have a game with North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics on January 10, 2023, 15:00:00.
DURHAM, NC
themesatribune.com

Opinion: NC State broadcaster faces a woke-up call

He’s spent three decades calling the play-by-play for the “Red and White,” and like the legendary Red Barber, he may wind up with a pink slip – for the sin of telling the truth. Gary Hahn, the “Voice of the Wolfpack,” has used his microphone as...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Mechanical bull operator sought for Cary's new PBR Cowboy Bar

CARY, N.C. — Two new concepts coming to Cary's Fenton development are hiring employees. The PBR Cowboy Bar has openings for 40 team members for jobs including bartenders, barbacks, hosts and a bull operator for the venue’s mechanical bull. The venue is hoping to open in the first half of this year.
CARY, NC
Chronicle

Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high

Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000

A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Oxford man found shot to death in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old Oxford man was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension after receiving a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. Police found K’son Lamoriquia...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

