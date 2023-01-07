Read full article on original website
Biggest names in high school basketball playing in Durham on Monday at MLK National Invitational
You can watch some of the best high school basketball players in the country compete at Cameron Indoor Stadium and support local organizations at the same time.
Duke basketball: Voters punish Blue Devils for lousy week
The Duke basketball program has seen better weeks. On Wednesday night, the then-No. 16 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) fell 84-60 at the unranked NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC). Then they narrowly escaped defeat at the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC), needing a pair of clutch free throws from freshman forward Kyle Filipowski to secure a 65-64 win.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: After struggling earlier this season, North Carolina is heating up again
North Carolina suffered a four-game losing streak in late November/early December that led to the Tar Heels eventually being removed from the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 — not to mention the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the Coaches poll. They remain unranked in all three. But...
Scarlet Nation
Bullock Transferring to UC
Cincinnati made another pickup from the NCAA Transfer portal Tuesday morning, on the offensive line. Guard Corey Bullock announced via social media that he intends to transfer from North Carolina Central to the Bearcats. He spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, where he played at both guard and tackle.
Hubert Davis provides injury update on Pete Nance
North Carolina forward Pete Nance missed the Tar Heels' 81-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. This came just three days after he left Wednesday night's game with a lower back injury two minutes into North Carolina's win over Wake Forest. With a road contest in Charlottesville against Virginia looming,...
NC A&T football to make trips near and far in CAA debut
NC A&T football has its debut CAA schedule and it features games both near and far. The post NC A&T football to make trips near and far in CAA debut appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
zagsblog.com
Class of 2024 No. 2-ranked prospect Ian Jackson recaps UNC visit, Arkansas up next
Class of 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson wrapped up a visit to North Carolina over the weekend with a trip to Arkansas upcoming. Jackson, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from Cardinal Hayes (NY), was on campus at UNC on January 6, calling his visit “great.”. “Coach [Hubert] Davis’s message was...
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Hall of Fame Member Al Buehler Passes Away
DURHAM – Al Buehler, former head coach of the Duke track and field program and a member of the school's Athletics Hall of Fame, passed away peacefully last Thursday at the age of 92. Buehler is survived by his wife Delaina and their children, Elizabeth Buehler Ivy (Hunter) of...
No. 11 Virginia seeks to hold off surging rival North Carolina
North Carolina had Virginia’s number last season, ending a seven-game losing streak in the series with a pair of double-digit
Durham, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Durham. The East Chapel Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Riverside High School on January 10, 2023, 14:00:00. The Franklin Academy basketball team will have a game with North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics on January 10, 2023, 15:00:00.
themesatribune.com
Opinion: NC State broadcaster faces a woke-up call
He’s spent three decades calling the play-by-play for the “Red and White,” and like the legendary Red Barber, he may wind up with a pink slip – for the sin of telling the truth. Gary Hahn, the “Voice of the Wolfpack,” has used his microphone as...
WRAL
Mechanical bull operator sought for Cary's new PBR Cowboy Bar
CARY, N.C. — Two new concepts coming to Cary's Fenton development are hiring employees. The PBR Cowboy Bar has openings for 40 team members for jobs including bartenders, barbacks, hosts and a bull operator for the venue’s mechanical bull. The venue is hoping to open in the first half of this year.
Chronicle
Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high
Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
Person shot and killed in Chapel Hill, 2nd shooting of the night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police in Chapel Hill are investigating a homicide. On Monday around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Estes Drive, where they found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, dead. Thorpe died from gunshot injuries,...
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000
A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
cbs17
40+ crashes reported in past 2 years at Wake Forest intersection where woman was killed
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver is facing multiple charges after a deadly weekend crash in Wake Forest. Wake Forest police said the 17-year-old behind the wheel of one car Saturday ran a red light Sunday and crashed into 23-year-old Kaitlyn Corona’s car. CBS 17 was...
Itch alert: Raleigh makes list for bed bug cities
The company ranked their treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments.
cbs17
Oxford man found shot to death in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old Oxford man was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension after receiving a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. Police found K’son Lamoriquia...
WRAL
Assistant DA: Teen charged with murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods shot them as they were running away
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Issiah Mehki Ross, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, appeared in court Tuesday as a judge denied bond and more details were released surrounding the nature of the shooting. Orange County...
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
