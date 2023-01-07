Traci Wilson joins Rock River Community Clinic as new Medical Operations Manager

WHITEWATER—Rock River Community Clinic has recently announced the hiring of Traci Wilson as the new Medical Operations Manager to oversee the operations of their three medical clinics located in Jefferson, Watertown and Whitewater.

Wilson officially began her role with RRCC recently.

“We are thrilled to have Traci join and lead our outstanding medical team at RRCC,” states Olivia Nichols, CEO/Executive Director of RRCC. “The experience Traci brings in organizing community health efforts along her passion for making healthcare and health education more accessible will be a tremendous asset to our organization and our community.”

She is a senior health education & outreach specialist and brings over two decades of experience with developing and leading community health initiatives. Wilson previously served as the Clinic Health Educator/Dietician at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and most recently served as the Community Health Program Coordinator & Grant Compliance Specialist at Fort Healthcare.

“I believe this position aligns perfectly with my skills and interests, including project management, problem solving, and relationship management,” Wilson said.

Her responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, overseeing the day-to-day medical clinic activities, working closely with physicians, providers & clinic personnel in strengthening clinic operations, leading quality improvement and community initiatives and more.

Rock River Community Clinic is actively hiring for additional clinic positions, including a nurse practitioner. The Fort Atkinson dental clinic also has open hygiene and dental assistant positions. Both part-time and full-time options are available. Interested applicants can visit https://rockrivercommunityclinic.com/careers/ for full details.