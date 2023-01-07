Scholarship applications available for local students 230112-lml-life-farmbureauscholar

Jefferson County Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program. The scholarship is available to graduating high school and current college/technical school students who will continue their education in 2023-2024. The purpose of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance toward the cost of higher education.

To be eligible, students must be the son or daughter of a Jefferson County Farm Bureau member and pursuing higher education from an accredited college, university, or technical school. Applications are due on April 1 and are available at local high schools or from the Jefferson County Farm Bureau webpage. www.wfbf.com/countyfarmbureaus/jefferson

Jefferson County Farm Bureau has maintained strong support for community and youth programs and is one of the 61 county Farm Bureau organizations that make up the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF). WFBF is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of different sizes, commodities, and management styles.