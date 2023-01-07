Read full article on original website
Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car
On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
WWMT
Holland man arraigned for allegedly threatening store employees with knives
HOLLAND, Mich. — An 82-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on charges related to a standoff at a Holland-area business. Deputies responded to a business on East Lakewood Boulevard, near Beeline Road, around 11 a.m. Monday in Holland, where a man armed with knives threatened store employees, according to the the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Multiple guns fired leading up to fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Prior to being fatally shot, Aaron Lee Starling was holding an assault rifle, according to security camera footage. Vernon Powell, who is charged in the shooting of Starling, is scheduled next week for his next court appearance in the case. Starling was shot around 1:54 a.m.,...
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
Deputies: Driver arrested after chase near Hartford
Deputies say a man wanted on a parole violation led them on a chase in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.
Police release name of Kzoo homicide victim
Police in Kalamazoo have released the name of a homicide victim.
Grand Rapids woman accused of setting fatal fire talked of exorcising demons, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A woman accused of setting a fire that killed a Grand Rapids man talked of exorcising demons in a police interview, court testimony showed. Tyeshia Damita Minor, 39, was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree arson and felony murder following a probable cause hearing Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Prison for man arrested after ice cream shop break-ins
A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops, including three while he was on an electronic tether, will spend years in a state prison.
Missing mom of 8 connected to man with ‘murder-for-hire’ history
The mother of eight who disappeared more than a month ago had been dating a man whose criminal record includes a murder-for-hire plot, according to those close to her.
WWMT
Suspect armed with knives arrested after standoff at Holland Township business
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office advised people to avoid the area for several hours on Monday near East Lakewood Boulevard as negotiators spoke with a suspect armed with knives. Saturday afternoon: Kalamazoo resident shot, hospitalized in Vernon Street shooting. The suspect, an 82-year-old man armed with...
Police investigate baby death in Kalamazoo
A death investigation is underway at a home in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, police said.
WWMT
Wyoming Public Safety asks for help in finding vehicle seen near fatal shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety continues to investigate a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that took place on Nov. 1, according to police. The incident happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive Southwest. November: Teenage bicyclist shot and killed...
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident shot, hospitalized in Vernon Street shooting
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. South Side shooting: One person injured in shooting near South Side neighborhood, police investigating. The shooting happened on Vernon Street after officers received a call about someone being shot, according to...
82-year-old accused of holding man at knifepoint inside Holland law office in custody
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man armed with two knives who barricaded himself inside a Holland business after threatening employees inside the building is now in police custody. The incident began around 11 a.m. Monday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's department said the 82-year-old man walked...
35-year-old woman killed in Jackson County crash
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the department were sent out to the crash in Waterloo Township around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Attorneys for former Grand Rapids Officer charged with murder file for case to be dismissed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorneys representing former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr argue in new court filings that Michigan law permitted him to use deadly force against fleeing Patrick Lyoya. They're asking a district court judge to dismiss the 2nd-degree murder charge filed against Schurr, who is captured...
‘Like a predator stalking his prey.’ Trial begins in Jackson murder case
JACKSON, MI – After nearly three years, a man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Jackson bar has gone before a jury. Attorneys delivered opening arguments Tuesday in the first day of a trial for Franky Ackley Jr. The 26-year-old is accused of fatally shooting James Cooper-Robertson on March 5, 2020, outside Duffy’s Food & Spirits in Jackson.
Funeral arrangements announced for mother, daughters killed in murder-suicide
Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Allegan County mother and two daughters who were killed in a murder-suicide.
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in its pen in Southwest Michigan
Authorities in Van Buren County have asked for the public’s help after a miniature horse was found shot in the neck and killed on Thursday. Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in its pen in Southwest Michigan
GRPD: Man shoots himself in the leg, police investigate
A man is in the hospital after shooting himself in the leg in Grand Rapids’ Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.
