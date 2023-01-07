Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Dade Phelan named House Speaker as Texas Legislature reconvenes
AUSTIN, Texas — Lawmakers returned to the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday to begin work for the 88th Texas legislature, including naming key leadership positions in both chambers. Republican Dade Phelan of Beaumont was chosen, once again, as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, following his tenure in...
abc7amarillo.com
Three dozen bills targeting LGBTQ+ community filed in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - It is the first day of a new legislative session up in Austin, and Texas lawmakers are making their priorities clear. Nearly three dozen bills have been filed relating to issues surrounding the state's LGBTQIA+ population, which is the second largest in the country. Two of the...
abc7amarillo.com
Gun and school safety to be among main issues brought up in new legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- We’re now on the heels of a new legislative session beginning. The 88th Texas Legislative Session will start on Tuesday, and lawmakers will be deciding on a slew of issues, including gun safety, that will be up on the table. Heading into the new session,...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes annual physical fitness checks for students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Annual physical fitness tests starting in the third grade could be coming to Oklahoma schools. State Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-Duncan) proposed SB 94 to bring the change to public schools in the state. The measure would also use the data gathered anonymously for the...
abc7amarillo.com
TX lawmakers next budget will have $188.2B available after record-breaking revenue growth
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Texas lawmakers will have $188.2 billion available for the next budget after record-breaking revenue growth. Texas is projected to have $188.2 billion available in general revenue for funding the business of the state over the 2024-25 biennium — an unprecedented 26% increase from what lawmakers had during the last budget cycle, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Monday in his biennial revenue estimate to state lawmakers and leaders.
abc7amarillo.com
Gov. Stitt voices aspirations of becoming top ten state during second term
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has officially been sworn into office for his second four-year term. After taking the oath, Gov. Stitt received a standing ovation from the crowd. Many who NewsChannel 8 spoke with said they are confident in his re-election and the plans he...
abc7amarillo.com
Utah gender reassignment bill being amended to also address puberty blockers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With just over one week until the Utah legislative session, lawmakers are set to consider several bills that focus on the transgender community. Senate Bill 16, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, would ban gender reassignment surgery for minors and already got a preliminary thumbs up during the interim session.
abc7amarillo.com
Drought pushing geese migrations into urban areas
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Panhandle serves as a winter home for thousands of Canadian Geese through the fall and winter months. Last week, Texas Parks and Wildlife participated in an annual Midwinter Waterfowl Survey of the central flyway, which includes the panhandle. “It’s an important survey for...
abc7amarillo.com
USDA studies point to need to increase food production
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A number of studies conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are pointing to a sizeable increase in demand for food. It’s estimated by 2050, demand will increase between 39% and 100%. Without an exact figure, farmers are tasked with growing more food. That’s getting harder in many areas like the Texas Panhandle as cities grow it cuts into agricultural land.
abc7amarillo.com
Landslide causes 12-foot drop under highway in Oregon
PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KMTR) — A landslide closed a section of a highway Monday morning in Oregon, dropping up to 12 feet in certain spots. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was part of an already-active landslide. About 200 yards of a segment beneath Highway 101, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, dropped several feet and continued to slowly slide throughout the day.
abc7amarillo.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind & Fire Threat
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY due to high winds and critical to extremely critical fire conditions across the southern Plains region. Winds will ramp up in the late morning hours and continue to be very strong through the entire day period. Winds will be sustained out of the west at 30-45 mph and will gust commonly between 50-65 mph. This will create difficult travel conditions on north and southbound roads such as SH-385, I-27, SH-87, SH-207 and other north or southbound roadways. Blowing dust will be a nuisance for everyone but could become problematic in localized areas where visibility is significantly reduced. Make sure to travel with caution today.
abc7amarillo.com
High winds and fire danger mid-week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Dry weather will continue into mid-January for the High Plains. While the weather will be nice and quiet Monday and Tuesday, high winds and fire danger will return on Wednesday for the region. As of Monday morning, winds are expected to be very strong through the...
abc7amarillo.com
WATCH: Dramatic video shows huge rockslide, flooding on California highway
Authorities in California shared a video that showed a massive rockslide during a storm that raged throughout portions of the state on Monday. Use extreme caution if you must drive to the Shaver Lake area or any mountain areas," the California Highway Patrol noted on social media. According to the...
abc7amarillo.com
Rescuers: Injured Utah skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
