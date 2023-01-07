AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY due to high winds and critical to extremely critical fire conditions across the southern Plains region. Winds will ramp up in the late morning hours and continue to be very strong through the entire day period. Winds will be sustained out of the west at 30-45 mph and will gust commonly between 50-65 mph. This will create difficult travel conditions on north and southbound roads such as SH-385, I-27, SH-87, SH-207 and other north or southbound roadways. Blowing dust will be a nuisance for everyone but could become problematic in localized areas where visibility is significantly reduced. Make sure to travel with caution today.

