Railcrew Xpress to cut 70 Indiana jobs after losing CSX contract
(WISH) — Railcrew Xpress will be closing down several of its locations in Indiana after losing a CSX contract, which will affect dozens of their employees. Starting Feb. 20, RCX will be eliminating jobs in five locations including Avon, Evansville, Lafayette, Terre Haute, and Vincennes. A total of 70 employees will be affected.
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
Kid-ing with Kayla: Letting your child win
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday’s Kid-ing with Kayla on “All Indiana,” News 8’s Kayla Sullivan asks if you’ve ever raced a kid before?. If so, did you let them win? What happened when you didn’t let them win. Sullivan says she thinks it’s...
Details of Linton coach’s arrest released
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident report filed with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is offering new details into the arrest of Linton basketball coach Joey Hart. According to the incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, around 2:29 a.m. multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Linton and Jasonville Police Departments, were contacted by […]
Tasty Takeout: Benjamin’s Coffeehouse & Bakeshop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andrea Brewer stopped by “All Indiana” on Wednesday to share coffee and goodies from her shop in Johnson County. Benjamin’s Coffeehouse & Bakeshop is at 49 E. Court St. in downtown Franklin.
Original owner of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken sets record straight about cleanliness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches at 42nd Street and Post Road was closed six days ago by the Marion County Health Department after a viral video was posted on social media showing simply disgusting conditions. Now, the owner of the original restaurant chain told I-Team 8 that...
Trial begins Monday for man accused of raping Ohio child who went to Indiana for abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WISH) — A trial begins Monday in Columbus, Ohio, for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion. Gerson Fuentes, 27, is facing two counts of felony rape of a minor under age 13,...
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
Martin University encourages affordable education through Reset and Re-emerge initiative
Dr. Sean L. Huddleston, President and CEO of Martin University in Indianapolis, joined us today to discuss a new initiative at the institution. The Reset and Re-emerge initiative aims to make education more accessible, affordable, and applicable for current and future students. The heart of the campaign is to make...
Indiana weather turning up the heat next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
Boone County faces new challenge in annexation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The appeal filed Wednesday in Boone County Circuit Court says the action taken by the city of Lebanon to annex more than 5,000 acres without having a clear plan on how the land is to be used is illegal. The annexed land is ultimately going to...
Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
Lilly Endowment grants $80M to improve 42 Indianapolis parks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of $80 million in improvements are coming to dozens of Indianapolis parks, the city announced Tuesday. The complete list of 42 parks getting grants from Lilly Endowment was provided in a news release. The amount of the grant is 14 times the amount in...
Local pharmacists battle fever-reducing medicine and antibiotic shortage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pharmacists in Indiana are battling the growing shortage of fever-reducing medicines and antibiotics. The shortage is happening amid a Winter surge of COVID-19, flu, RSV, and bacterial infections such as strep throat. “Obviously there is an increase in usage right now with flu season, RSV, exedra,...
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
IMPD east district launches school zone traffic enforcement
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are launching a targeted school zone traffic enforcement in east side neighborhoods starting Monday. Their goal is to remind drivers to slow down when driving in school zones. According to a release, there’s been speeding in school zones throughout the east side during arrival and...
Man arrested after police chase, standoff on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning on I-465 after he led police on a chase through multiple counties. News 8’s Lakyn McGee spoke with the Fishers Police Department. Police said they were surveilling a home with a person of interest and saw that person get into a vehicle and drive away.
IMPD: Man arrested for September 2022 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a homicide that happened in Sept. 2022, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says they received a call about a person shot just after midnight on June 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.
