Macon, GA

13WMAZ

List: 2023 MLK Day events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday. 13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:. 1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Rutland middle, high schools introduce new agricultural barn

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is "beefing" up learning at Rutland middle and high schools. The district held a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce their new barn. The school currently has seven cows at the barn they'll use to learn grooming and milking. Future Farmers of...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Fort Hawkins reopens for 2023

MACON, Ga. — Macon's birthplace reopened on Saturday after several weeks off for the holidays. Now, Fort Hawkins will be open for tours from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. "It also means that Macon is getting a gift again of its wonderful gem that we...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon 14-year-old shot in the back

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon Cornhole League kicks off winter season

MACON, Ga. — College football is over, which means there's no more tailgating at stadiums across Georgia, but cornhole is back!. Fall Line League manager Adam Lucas says it's the biggest season so far. They'll have around 38 teams each week. The top teams from each location qualify for...
MACON, GA
