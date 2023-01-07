Read full article on original website
Warner Robins' Genesis Joy House to provide free diapers in annual drive
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by serving others. They're planning to hand out free baby diapers as part of their second annual Diaper Drive. The Genesis Joy House is a nonprofit committed to ending chronic homelessness among...
Cotton Avenue Plaza Park nears completion, bringing pedestrian walking space to downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — A new pedestrian plaza is taking shape in downtown Macon. Once a home to a historic statue at Second Street and Cotton Avenue, the downtown area continues to grow, and more space is needed for pedestrians like Elliot Scurry who visits Z Beans nearly every day for a cup of coffee.
List: 2023 MLK Day events in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday. 13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:. 1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by...
'Being treated unfairly': Vineville Christian Tower tenants unable to come home after flooding
MACON, Ga. — On Christmas Day, we reported Vineville Christian Towers evacuated almost 55 residents because an exposed pipe burst. With the help of Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Coroner Leon Jones, they moved those people to two different hotels in Macon. Since we first reported, we have tried...
Rutland middle, high schools introduce new agricultural barn
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is "beefing" up learning at Rutland middle and high schools. The district held a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce their new barn. The school currently has seven cows at the barn they'll use to learn grooming and milking. Future Farmers of...
My Teacher is Tops: Mrs. Ambrielle Smith at Southfield Elementary School
MACON, Ga. — Ambrielle Smith has been teaching at Southfield Elementary School for almost 5 years. During her first three years at the school she taught first grade. Now, she's molding third grade superheroes. On Monday, January 9, she tied the knot and became Mrs. Smith-Samuel. She's a top...
Coroner: Man dead in Macon senior living community for at least a week before discovery
MACON, Ga. — An elderly man was dead for at least a week in a Macon senior living home before his body was discovered. Residents say they're sickened by this tragic news and by the foul smell throughout much of the building before the body was found--and even since.
14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
Reception planned to ‘say goodbye’ to Neel’s and Blair’s stores before demolition
MACON, Ga. — Before the wrecking ball hits Joseph N. Neel’s and Blair’s Discount Furniture stores, former patrons will get a chance to reminisce and say goodbye to the buildings at a reception next week. Monday, developer Robbo Hatcher said demolition and construction will begin as soon...
'Georgia on my Mind' art exhibit at the 567 Center a highlight of Macon's First Friday of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon came out to celebrate the First Friday of the new year!. The 567 Center for Renewal opened a new exhibit with work by Claudia Hartley. The paintings were a part of the "Georgia on My Mind" exhibit. Some folks even found a resemblance in...
'So nice': Hawkinsville parents optimistic about brand new K-12 school building
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County students are beginning a new semester in a brand-new school. For those that have been inside the new K-12 building, they say it’s a sight to be seen. "Oh, it’s big, because I got lost when I went in there. I ain't know...
Fort Hawkins reopens for 2023
MACON, Ga. — Macon's birthplace reopened on Saturday after several weeks off for the holidays. Now, Fort Hawkins will be open for tours from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. "It also means that Macon is getting a gift again of its wonderful gem that we...
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
'People can visibly see a difference': Dublin to plant 1,000 trees for a more peaceful atmosphere
DUBLIN, Ga. — Something's growing in Dublin -- 1,000 trees. Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight created the initiative to bring a little more green into the city. For Kight, it's about planting for the future and investing in the community, "But then, from the trees itself, you get that essential thing you need, which is shade," he said.
'Prices were relatively lower here': Central Georgians reflect on gas prices after tax suspension ends
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you were driving around Wednesday, you may have noticed gas prices are rising, and there's more to come. The governor's order suspending Georgia's gas tax expired at midnight Wednesday. Prices jumped 7 cents since Tuesday. According to AAA, Twiggs, Pulaski, and Hancock counties may...
Macon 14-year-old shot in the back
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
Neighbor concerned after 15-year-old found shot, killed in south Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting death of 15-year old Ashton Roberts. He is 57-year-old Algie Bryant and he faces several charges, including murder. Debra Parker says last week she heard gunshots from a distance. This time, they were too...
South Macon residents propose solutions for stopping crime after 57-year-old man shoots teen
MACON, Ga. — A man accused of shooting a Macon teen Tuesday is now being held without bond. The death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts follows a string of teen shootings across Bibb County. The story of crime in neighborhoods is one told far too often, but after a 15-year-old...
Macon Cornhole League kicks off winter season
MACON, Ga. — College football is over, which means there's no more tailgating at stadiums across Georgia, but cornhole is back!. Fall Line League manager Adam Lucas says it's the biggest season so far. They'll have around 38 teams each week. The top teams from each location qualify for...
14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Disappears On Her Way To School
Her parents called school administrators who said that she had been absent for two days.
