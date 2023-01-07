Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois chemical plant catches fire, residents urged to avoid area
Residents were told to shelter in place Wednesday morning as emergency crews battled a major fire that broke out at a rural Illinois chemical plant, prompting the plant's evacuation.
fox32chicago.com
La Salle officials warn residents to avoid green substance released during chemical plant fire
starvedrock.media
Two dead following head on collision near Mendota Tuesday
A wrong way driver likely the cause of two fatalities at La Salle County's north line Tuesday. State Police have not identified those involved. Their early details say a Chevy Silverado was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39 just after 11. It colllided headon with a Trailblazer near Milemarker 76.
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
DeKalb County crash leaves school bus on its side
A crash in DeKalb County left a school bus tipped over onto its side Tuesday morning.
Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Small plane lands on interstate in suburban Chicago
A small plane made an emergency landing on the Veterans Memorial Tollway near Bolingbrook Tuesday afternoon. The small plane landed on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 near Interstate 55 as emergency crews assisted, according to Illinois State Police.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Carus Fire Under Control; Shelter in Place Still Active North of 11th Street
KMOV
Wrong way driver causes crash and shuts down traffic on I-64 in O’Fallon, Ill.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A wrong way driver crash shut down westbound 64 near O’Fallon, Illinois for almost two hours last night. The Illinois State Police responded to a call for an accident with rollover just after 9:45 p.m. There troopers found one vehicle still on the roadway and another in a ditch.
25newsnow.com
State police investigating double fatal head-on collision on I-39
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply a report on what a random YouTuber had to say. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in.
starvedrock.media
Police looking for poacher; antlers taken, deer left near Hennepin
Illinois Conservation Police are working a poaching case in the Hennepin area. A trophy buck was found shot off Florid blacktop near rural Hennepin. It's believed to have occurred between the evening of December 30th and the afternoon of December 31. The antlers were removed and the rest of the animal left. Illinois Conservation Police say this action is an insult to law abiding sportsmen and women. Anyone with information that could help solve the case are asked to call a local CPO or the IDNR Tip Hotline. Any tips received will remain anonymous.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the bed of a pickup truck may be a liberating feeling, but is it legal in Illinois? While there are no laws that specifically prohibit passengers from riding in the cargo area, the Illinois Vehicle Code requires that all passengers wear seatbelts, which means the answer is: no, you […]
WSPY NEWS
Multiple reports of fire at chemical plant in LaSalle
UPDATE: The LaSalle Fire Department has now confirmed that there are no injuries following a fire that destroyed parts of the Carus Chemical warehouse in LaSalle Wednesday morning. The fire has been contained. A shelter in place order for residents nearby the facility at 1500 8th Street is staying in...
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
walls102.com
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
starvedrock.media
Driver Killed In Crash Near Nettle Creek Golf Course
A crash west of Morris killed the driver. A passerby near the Nettle Creek Golf Course south of Route 6 called for help at around 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies showed up to find 37-year-old George Cox of Morris ejected and pinned under his pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Metra service could expand to DeKalb
DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Homes And Vehicles Hit By Gunshots
Homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire over the weekend in Ottawa. Just past 10 o'clock Friday night, officers were called to the area of East Superior and Guion Streets for a report of gunshots being heard. Police canvassed the area and found 2 houses and a vehicle were hit by gunfire in the 300 block of Canal Avenue.
