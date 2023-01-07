Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
WSAV-TV
GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing Trump
The GOP is preparing to hammer agencies reviewing the conduct of former President Trump with a new select subcommittee poised to focus on the “weaponization” of the federal government. The panel is being drawn up to take aim at ongoing investigations at the Department of Justice and the...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
WSAV-TV
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities said Monday that they were looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Comments / 0