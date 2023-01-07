Germantown Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for the Illegal Possession and Distribution of Firearms and Drugs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Related
wfmd.com
Maryland State Trooper Charged With Giving Information To Suspected Drug Dealer
He graduated from Middletown High and was named Trooper of the Year. Baltimore, Md (KM) A Maryland State Trooper has been charged with providing inside information on an investigation to a drug distributor in exchange for money. Corporal Justin Ernest RIggs, who was assigned to the Hagerstown Barrack, was arrested on Saturday.. He’s charged with bribery, aiding and abetting drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute drugs. .
Felon Who Sold 'Ghost Guns,' Crack Cocaine To Federal Agent In Maryland Gets Decade In Prison
Officials say that a convicted felon is heading back behind bars after being busted selling drugs and illegal “ghost guns” to an undercover agent over the course of several months. Germantown resident Dwight Luis Clarke, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by four...
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Recover Three Stolen Cars And Apprehend Four Suspects
PORT TOBACCO, Md – On January 8 at 4:12 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco for the report of a motor vehicle theft which had just occurred. Sgt. T. Yates was near Shirley Boulevard at the time of the call and upon...
Nottingham MD
Maryland man sentenced to more than six years in prison for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT, MD—A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for his role in a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving “1st Million Dollars” wealth management company. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, to 78 months...
Bay Net
Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child
WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say
A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
7 men arrested in online predator operation in Fairfax County
Fairfax County police said the ages of the men ranged from 26 to 52. Combined, they face 49 felony charges.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Armed Carjacking; Surveillance Footage Released
The investigation by detectives has determined that an adult male victim was outside of his vehicle at the ATM, when he was approached by a black male suspect, armed with a knife. The suspect demanded cash from the victim. As the victim backed away, the suspect entered the victim’s car and drove away. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 30-years-old, 6-feet, 2-inches to 6-feet, 3-inches tall, 180 to 190 pounds, with a medium build. He was wearing an orange hood and a medium length, gray coat.
mocoshow.com
Update: McDonald’s Stabbing Suspect Arrested
Per MCPD: The suspect wanted in connection with multiple stabbings at a McDonald’s restaurant has been arrested. 34-year-old Theodore Andrew Brandy was taken into custody at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Brandy allegedly stabbed three adult males the morning of Tuesday, January 10, inside of a...
Son accused of fratricide by mother in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mclean that happened outside a family home.
mocoshow.com
Multiple Vehicles Broken-Into Overnight in Montgomery Village
Multiple vehicles were broken into overnight in the Cider Mill apartment complex in the 18000 block of Lost Knife Cir. in Montgomery Village. According to Montgomery County Police, “We responded to multiple calls of theft from auto. An adult male victim reported that between 01/10/223 6 p.m. and 1/11/23 5:30 a.m., an unknown suspect broke a window of his Honda Accord and stole an airbag.” Information regarding the other vehicles that were broken into is not available at this time. We will post an update when additional information is released.
WTOP
W.Va. man sentenced for selling deadly fentanyl pills
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl pills. Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to deliberately selling acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills in May 2022. “Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen...
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
WJLA
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
fox5ny.com
Maryland man sentenced for murder of mother in 40-year-old cold case
MARYLAND - A man from Maryland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a mother of four in a 40-year-old cold case. Howard Jackson Bradberry, Jr., 64, of Laurel, was sentenced Thursday by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Richard Bernhardt after he entered an Alford plea on July 12, 2022, to a charge of second-degree murder in the long-unsolved kidnapping case of Laney Lee McGadney, 28, back in 1982, authorities said.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police retrieve pellet gun at Gaithersburg MS, MCPS says
Police responding to a call Tuesday from Gaithersburg Middle School retrieved a toy gun, a school spokesperson said in an email. “Police responded to assist MCPS with an investigation and found a pellet gun that was confiscated,” Montgomery County Public Schools communications director Jessica Baxter wrote to Bethesda Beat.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Continues Investigation Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Anne Arundel County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. Shortly before 1:55 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2022, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured below). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was declared deceased at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Charged With Armed Drug Trafficking in Prince George’s County
Per the Prince George’s County Police Department: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested a Silver Spring man for being in possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The suspect is 29-year-old Raymond Jenkins. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers were patrolling the 4400 block of Wheeler Road. While in the area, officers observed Jenkins slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle and believed that he may have needed medical attention. Officers immediately conducted a welfare check. As officers conducted the welfare check, they could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, which prompted a search of the vehicle.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
Husband of missing DC real estate executive appears in court, pleads not guilty to misleading investigation
QUINCY, Mass. (DC News Now) – The husband of a missing real estate executive who works in Washington, D.C. appeared in court in Masssachusetts Monday after police arrested him for obstructing their investigation into his wife’s disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day. Police arrested her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on […]
Comments / 0