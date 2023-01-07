Read full article on original website
GodBless America
4d ago
If the city would simply make criminals accountable for their crimes, this wouldn't be happening so much!! If a gun is used in ANY crime, the sentence should be stiff and LONG! I'm so tired of Tishaura, Gardner, and Green! Impeach them all!!
Pale Rider .
3d ago
Depends on where you live . I'm tired of those bleeding hearts want to save all those murdering monsters . I'd do 10 a day till there's no more .
stl. tinman
4d ago
16 year old with a stupid neck tattoo. Why is this government financing breeding for benefits,,Girls are having children just for the benefits they receive..it is destroying their children and the country #babiesforbenefits#abolishwelfare#tiethemtubesafter1
KMOV
Jefferson County jury convicts Fenton man in DWI crash that killed couple, infant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man who was accused of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting...
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Family recounts being carjacked while dropping kids off at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family is still shaken up after getting their car stolen as they were dropping off three young children at a local daycare center. It happened in the parking lot of Guardian Angel Settlement Association just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. “When he got in...
Man sentenced in St. Louis Co. highway murder
A teenager has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly shooting on a St. Louis County highway.
KMOV
Armed men storm St. Louis City veterinary clinic to steal drugs, money
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several armed men stormed a St. Louis City veterinary clinic and stole drugs and money Tuesday evening. Employees at City Paws Veterinary Clinic on S. Vandeventer told officers that they were in the process of closing the business when several men armed with guns entered the store shortly before 6 p.m. According to police, the four or five suspects then ordered the employees to the back of the clinic at gunpoint and demanded they open a locker containing controlled substances. The suspects stole the medication and money before driving off in a maroon SUV.
Armed suspects rob St. Louis vet clinic of Ketamine and other drugs
ST. LOUIS — A group of four or five men wearing all black track suits robbed a veterinary clinic in St. Louis at gunpoint Tuesday. The robbers held up the City Paws Veterinary Clinic on Vandeventer Avenue in the city's Shaw neighborhood Tuesday just as employees were closing at about 6 p.m.
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis, 2 suspects in custody
ST. LOUIS — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Belt Avenue near Ridge Avenue. Officers found a male victim shot, unconscious and not breathing. The...
KMOV
Two suspects in custody after deadly North City shooting overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are now in custody after a man was shot and killed in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of North City early Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of Belt and Ridge around 2:00 a.m. Police say plainclothes officers heard a gunshot and saw the victim collapse in the street The man, later identified as 23-year-old Joseph Scott, died at the scene. Both suspects got into a Yukon Denali and fled.
Man found dead, slumped over in car after shooting in Ferguson Monday night
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department's Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man dead, slumped over in a car in St. Louis County. According to a press release from the police department, police have classified the shooting as a homicide murder in...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
After being captured with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns and what are believed to be drugs, a guy from St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with a federal firearms violation.
Hearing held for man convicted of raping, murdering Downers Grove girl 37 years ago
There was a hearing for Robert Turner, who’s seeking clemency after being sentenced to death for 1985 the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Bridget Drobney from Downers Grove in downstate Gillespie.
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
KMOV
Drone deployed in search for person of interest after stolen car found in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspect is on the run after stolen car was found in Creve Coeur. According to police, around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle stolen out of St. Louis City was found in the 800 block of Cross Creek Drive. Responding officers said a person of interest ran from the area.
KMOV
St. Louis man facing federal charges after illegal conversion of handgun
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man who was caught with two automatic guns is now facing federal charges as a major crackdown rolls out in the region over automatic weapons. Courtlend Green is charged with felony possession of a firearm. The two handguns the police found had...
hot967.fm
St. Louis Park Man Charged With Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend
(St. Louis Park, MN) — A St. Louis Park man faces murder charges after shooting the woman who was pregnant with his son. A criminal complaint says Donte McCray killed Kyla O’Neal in the parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. O’Neal died at a nearby hospital. Her son was delivered via emergency cesarean and remains in critical condition.
Attempted carjacking victim fights off would be thief
Carjackings are on the rise, and as police work to stop thieves, some drivers are now fighting back to protect their property.
KARE
Woman charged in fatal stabbing of husband in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Prosecutors say a woman stabbed and killed her husband in St. Louis Park on Jan. 3. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. Poole was arrested at their St. Louis Park home on Cedar Lake Road on...
FOX2now.com
Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting
Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker at the Cracker Barrel restaurant near the St. Charles Convention Center just before 5:30 on Monday morning. Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting. Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker...
KMOV
Homicide investigation launched after woman found unconscious in North City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found unconscious in a north St. Louis alley. According to police, the woman was found in an alley in the 4000 block of Sullivan before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital. No other...
