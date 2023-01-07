ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

GodBless America
4d ago

If the city would simply make criminals accountable for their crimes, this wouldn't be happening so much!! If a gun is used in ANY crime, the sentence should be stiff and LONG! I'm so tired of Tishaura, Gardner, and Green! Impeach them all!!

Pale Rider .
3d ago

Depends on where you live . I'm tired of those bleeding hearts want to save all those murdering monsters . I'd do 10 a day till there's no more .

stl. tinman
4d ago

16 year old with a stupid neck tattoo. Why is this government financing breeding for benefits,,Girls are having children just for the benefits they receive..it is destroying their children and the country #babiesforbenefits#abolishwelfare#tiethemtubesafter1

KMOV

WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Armed men storm St. Louis City veterinary clinic to steal drugs, money

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several armed men stormed a St. Louis City veterinary clinic and stole drugs and money Tuesday evening. Employees at City Paws Veterinary Clinic on S. Vandeventer told officers that they were in the process of closing the business when several men armed with guns entered the store shortly before 6 p.m. According to police, the four or five suspects then ordered the employees to the back of the clinic at gunpoint and demanded they open a locker containing controlled substances. The suspects stole the medication and money before driving off in a maroon SUV.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Two suspects in custody after deadly North City shooting overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are now in custody after a man was shot and killed in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of North City early Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of Belt and Ridge around 2:00 a.m. Police say plainclothes officers heard a gunshot and saw the victim collapse in the street The man, later identified as 23-year-old Joseph Scott, died at the scene. Both suspects got into a Yukon Denali and fled.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
FERGUSON, MO
hot967.fm

St. Louis Park Man Charged With Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend

(St. Louis Park, MN) — A St. Louis Park man faces murder charges after shooting the woman who was pregnant with his son. A criminal complaint says Donte McCray killed Kyla O’Neal in the parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. O’Neal died at a nearby hospital. Her son was delivered via emergency cesarean and remains in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KARE

Woman charged in fatal stabbing of husband in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Prosecutors say a woman stabbed and killed her husband in St. Louis Park on Jan. 3. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. Poole was arrested at their St. Louis Park home on Cedar Lake Road on...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
FOX2now.com

Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting

Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker at the Cracker Barrel restaurant near the St. Charles Convention Center just before 5:30 on Monday morning. Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting. Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

