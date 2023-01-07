ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Peyton Woodyard Discusses Georgia Commitment

By Christian Goeckel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0aOV_0k70hpbC00

Dawgs Daily caught up with Georgia's latest commit, Peyton Woodyard, at the All-American Bowl to discuss his decision.

Peyton Woodyard , one of the top players in the 2024 class, has committed to Georgia. We caught up with him at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Woodyard is rated a four-star prospect on the 247Sports composite. The same system ranks him the No. 29 player nationally, the No. 2 safety, and the No. 2 player in California.

On why he chose Georgia:

"It's the University of Georgia. And, it's like, if you're trying to be the best, you go to play with the best. That's what Coach Fran [Brown] told me, and they're going to coach me hard and coach me right. Coach Fran, [Will] Muschamp, Coach Kirby [Smart], how much better can it get for a DB, and a safety at that? Kirby played safety himself, so it's going to be fun."

What's the relationship like with defensive backs coach Fran Brown?

"He's just a real dude. He's my favorite person that I've met in this whole process. He stands by everything he says." said Woodyard.

"I'm a big believer, and he's a man of his word, and I'm a big man of my word too. He's going to make me not just a better football player, but a better person."

Is this the end of his recruitment?

"Yes sir, I'm locked in. I'm locked in."

When did he know it was Georgia?

"I've been praying on it with my family, and everything, and this last week... I got off the phone with the whole staff, and I was like 'This just feels right, and I'm gonna be a Dawg.'"

What are the emotions like?

"This is just a dream come true. All-American Bowl, this is one of the biggest stages, and it's been a dream of mine to commit on T.V. here, and it happened. My whole family was here to watch it, and I'm just very happy and thankful for everything."

What is he bringing to Athens as a player?

"They're going to get a hard-working cat. Well, not a cat, I'm a Dawg. A hard-working Dawg that's going to be on the field 24/7 just working."

Athens, GA
