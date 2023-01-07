ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

Video Demonstrates Possible Origins of the Harpy Myth

By Cassandra Yorgey
Exemplore
Exemplore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5UHh_0k70hhmc00

Even knowing this defensive trait does not prepare for seeing it in action.

We all know what an owl is, but sometimes living in modern society we forget how very bizarre and large animals can be, and how strange it must have been to encounter them in ancient history without context. This owl is a great example of how the legendary harpy may have come to be, as somebody out for a walk stumbled upon what appears to be a great horned owl in extreme defensive posturing. They didn’t know what they were seeing as a disturbingly human-like face with a scraggly beard emerged from a large semi-circle of feathers arched across the ground to display the creature’s largest possible size. Even knowing what this is does not detract from the surprise of just how effective the coloration patterns are as a disguise, leaving viewers thinking “gosh, that does look like a harpy when you see it in action”.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The harpy of greek mythology is said to have the face and sometimes upper body of a human but with the body of a large bird. Sometimes they were described as beautiful young women but other myths describe them as very old hags, which could be accounted for by different types of owls. A great horned owl can look deceptively small when camouflaged in a tree resting, however their wingspan can be as large as five feet when fully spread which is fully intimidating when feathers are fluffed in defensive posturing. That means an average sized adult human stumbling across one of these on the ground would find a creature roughly waist-high and twice as wide with a human face emerging from the feathery mass making angry warning noises - it’s no wonder early human explorers were confused!

The deceptively large size of some owls is also sometimes blamed for the urban legend of mothman , as one in flight with legs extended could easily resemble a human form under less than ideal observational conditions, such as night and the swiftness of the birds.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates and subscribe to our Newsletter to get supernatural news right to your inbox.

Comments / 5

Related
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
New York Post

I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Upworthy

25 women share the things 'men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ask any woman around you and they'd have at least a dozen stories of being in uncomfortable situations because of men. While we'd like to believe that most men today have a good understanding of how to behave around women, the truth is that the things that many of them think are completely all right to say and do are far from okay. In fact, sometimes their actions might be so creepy and problematic that it makes those around them uncomfortable and maybe even feel threatened. A number of women recently opened up about finding themselves in such situations after Redditor SuperElectronicGray asked: "Women of Reddit, what do men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy?"
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
New York Post

The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone

In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Ricky

An archeologist claims to have discovered where the Garden of Eden is located

Depiction of the Garden of EdenPhoto byTheTorah.com. The Garden of Eden is one of the most prominent locations to be mentioned in the Bible. This garden was the place where the famous story of Adam and Eve took place. This was the place where God created Adam from the ground and later created Eve from one of Adam's ribs to give him companionship.
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
667
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy