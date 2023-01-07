ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe

A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded after the Santa Maria levee broke. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
GUADALUPE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Revised Evacuation and Shelter in Place Orders Released Monday Evening

[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.] The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the ramps off the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads, as well as at Winchester Road in Goleta. The 101 is now virtually impassable, as the lanes are closing just north of Ventura as the river is about to rise above the highway lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

4431 N Shadow Hills Blvd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

5 years after deadly mudslides, Santa Barbara County faces another powerful storm

On Jan. 9, 2018, a series of early morning mudslides brought death and destruction down from the hills above Santa Barbara, taking 23 lives and injuring dozens more. Now, exactly five years later, residents in the same Southern California town are watching anxiously as a powerful winter storm system with comparable rain totals sweeps through the area on a somber anniversary.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara

DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed

A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet

A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

