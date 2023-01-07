Carefree resort style living! Amazing Value! Enjoy the views from this special home in a gated and private active adult* resort community. With approximately 5,100 sq ft of luxurious space, this flexible floor plan will accommodate several different living situations. This home was designed for single level living for its residents. The Kitchen, Living Room, Primary Suite and Family Room/Guest Suite are all located on the main, entry level with no stairs. The lower level features a self contained guest suite with separate entrance plus another bedroom/office/hobby room, spacious game room, media room area and a generous storage/utility room. The upper level contains a library, office and guest suite with balcony facing the picturesque Santa Ynez Mountain range. Lovely ocean, island and mountain views greet you from many rooms. This special location within Shadow Hills has only one neighbor and boasts the closest access to the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO