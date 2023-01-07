Read full article on original website
Kayakers paddle along flooded streets of Santa Barbara amid California storm
An atmospheric river unleashed an onslaught of rain over Santa Barbara County on Monday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
Mudslide traps people, horses at RV camping resort near Santa Barbara
Hundreds of people and dozens of animals are stuck with no way out following a mudslide in the Santa Barbara area.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe
A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded after the Santa Maria levee broke. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Revised Evacuation and Shelter in Place Orders Released Monday Evening
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.] The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the ramps off the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads, as well as at Winchester Road in Goleta. The 101 is now virtually impassable, as the lanes are closing just north of Ventura as the river is about to rise above the highway lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Noozhawk
4431 N Shadow Hills Blvd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
Inclusion of Santa Barbara county in state of emergency activates price gouging protections
The inclusion of Santa Barbara County in the state of emergency also includes protections from price gouging under Penal Code Section 396. The post Inclusion of Santa Barbara county in state of emergency activates price gouging protections appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders, flash flood warnings and more hitting Central Coast
Update: Tuesday, Jan 10 at 7:10a.m. SLO County has issued another evacuation order for Oceano residents on the north side of the Arroyo Grande levee. The area is from 22nd Street on the north side of the levee from the bridge, to the south end of county-maintained road. The county...
KTLA.com
5 years after deadly mudslides, Santa Barbara County faces another powerful storm
On Jan. 9, 2018, a series of early morning mudslides brought death and destruction down from the hills above Santa Barbara, taking 23 lives and injuring dozens more. Now, exactly five years later, residents in the same Southern California town are watching anxiously as a powerful winter storm system with comparable rain totals sweeps through the area on a somber anniversary.
syvnews.com
'Help us get back': Lompoc Animal Shelter reopens doors in effort to rebuild programming
Lompoc's animal shelter on Friday officially reopened to pets — and people — after nearly three years of closure due to a faltering volunteer program catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the shelter is not back to a full-service operation, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar...
KTLA.com
‘Unprecedented’ rainfall prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County
Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for the entire community of Montecito, California in Santa Barbara County Monday due to “unprecedented” rainfall and flooding from the ongoing storm. “Immediate Evacuation Order for all of Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland & City of Santa Barbara. LEAVE NOW,“ the Montecito...
15 people evacuated from Orcutt flooding overnight
Santa Barbara County Fire evacuated 15 people from overnight flooding in Orcutt. The post 15 people evacuated from Orcutt flooding overnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara
DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
kclu.org
Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed
A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
Noozhawk
Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet
A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 246 in Lompoc
A small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 246 and Vineyard View Lane at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, according to the responding Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 246 in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: STORM-VENTURY COUNTY-MUD, DEBRIS IN ROAD
101 Closed in Ventura County near the Ventura River. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
