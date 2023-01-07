Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden's private office, source tells CNN
Among the items from Joe Biden's time as vice president discovered in a private office last fall are 10 classified documents including US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter. Attorney General Merrick Garland...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden says he was surprised to learn government records, including classified documents, were taken to his private office
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he did not know that government records from his time as vice president, which included some classified documents, had been taken to his private office after he had left public service. "I was surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
C-SPAN is calling on McCarthy to allow its cameras in the House after its unprecedented coverage of the leadership fight
C-SPAN isn't packing up its cameras quietly. The public affairs network on Tuesday sent a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy asking for permission to operate its own independent cameras in the House chamber. "Allow C-SPAN to cover House floor proceedings on behalf of our network and all Congressionally-accredited news organizations," co-chief executive Susan Swain wrote McCarthy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Barbara Lee says she plans to run for Senate, sources say
Rep. Barbara Lee of California told her colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus during a closed-door meeting Wednesday that she plans to run for the Senate, multiple sources told CNN. This comes a day after Rep. Katie Porter of California announced a 2024 Senate bid, launching her campaign for Sen....
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors
Sam Miele, who worked for George Santos, allegedly impersonated Dan Meyer, Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff, in calls to wealthy donors, per CNBC.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Ukrainians to start training on Patriot missiles in US as soon as next week
Ukrainian troops are set to begin training on the Patriot missile system in the United States as soon as next week, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday. The training program will take place at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, where the US conducts its own training on operating and maintaining the advanced air defense system. Fort Sill is one of the Army's four basic training locations and home to the service's field artillery school, which has been training service members for more than a century.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden's classified documents issue adds to House Republicans' growing list of investigations
As House Republicans officially take over Congress and clamor to investigate the Biden administration, a new line of attack fell squarely into their laps: classified documents recovered from one of President Joe Biden's private offices when he served as vice president. "President Biden has been very critical of President Trump...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Morad Tahbaz's daughter calls on US, UK to do everything they can to free her father from Iran
On the fifth anniversary of her father's arrest, the daughter of a man wrongfully detained in Iran is calling on the governments of the United States and United Kingdom to do whatever they can to bring him home. Tara Tahbaz described her father, Morad Tahbaz, as "one of the most...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's recent smears against rape accuser brought up as he tries to fend off White House-era defamation suit
A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday was grilled about the former president's recent inflammatory statements against a rape accuser during a court hearing in which Trump is trying to fend off a defamation lawsuit brought by the accuser for his earlier White House-era smears against her. Trump attorney Alina...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden's legal team found another batch of classified documents in search of second location
Another batch of classified government records were found by President Joe Biden's legal team, following the initial discovery of classified documents at his former think tank office in Washington this past fall. According to people briefed on the matter, the additional classified documents were found in a second location during...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US intercepts Iranian shipment of 2,000 assault rifles destined for Yemen
The US intercepted a shipment of more than 2,000 Iranian assault rifles destined for Yemen, according to a statement from the US military. The interception took place in international waters in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, US Central Command said. A team from the USS Chinook, a patrol coastal vessel, boarded the other ship along a route historically used to smuggle weapons from Iran to the Houthis in Yemen.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House passes 'born alive' abortion bill
House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The GOP-led House voted on Wednesday to pass...
