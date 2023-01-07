Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The 2023 Patriots need a spark on offense. A DeAndre Hopkins trade would light the fuse.
"I’m glad we only have to play you every four years." If the Patriots want to revive a regressing offensive unit, overhauling an ill-equipped and inexperienced coaching staff is a proper first step. But beyond a change in coaching personnel, New England needs an injection of talent in its...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Jets part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur
The New York Jets, who saw noteworthy poor quarterback play in 2022 and missed the playoffs following a 7-4 start,
John Elway completed 'The Drive' 36 years ago today
Wednesday marked one of the most iconic moments in Denver Broncos franchise history: “The Drive.”. The 1986 AFC championship game pitted the Denver Broncos against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland’s notorious “Dawg Pound.”. Late in the fourth quarter, the Browns went up 20-13, and on the ensuing...
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people. Either way, they’re assured of breaking a record that stood for nearly 25 years. The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
“It felt like he wanted to be a part of this": Carlos Correa's free-agent saga comes full circle
The Minnesota Twins tried to not make the news conference announcing the biggest free-agent signing in franchise history about how the player at the center of it all had already agreed to play for two other teams this offseason. But it came up. Carlos Correa had been a Twin (after...
