Gainesville, FL

Porterville Recorder

NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65

Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Williams 2-5, Baker 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Davidson 1-5, Coleman 0-2, Blackshear 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear). Turnovers: 8 (Blackshear 4, Williams 2, Baker, Lucas). Steals: 9 (Williams 4, Blackshear, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Pettigrew). Technical Fouls:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game

South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston's 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home...
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Dejulius, Cincinnati Bearcats square off against the East Carolina Pirates

East Carolina Pirates (10-7, 1-3 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-6, 2-2 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays East Carolina in a matchup of AAC teams. The Bearcats are 9-2 in home games. Cincinnati is third in the AAC scoring 77.8 points while shooting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Northern Kentucky travels to Milwaukee for conference showdown

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Marques Warrick and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon play. The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Cavs' Rubio to return after missing year with knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ricky Rubio is ready to resume his interrupted run with the Cavaliers. More than a year after tearing a knee ligament and underdoing surgery, Rubio is expected to make his season debut Thursday night when Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers. The 32-year-old Rubio had a major impact in the Cavs’ turnaround last season before tearing his left anterior cruciate — for the second time in his career — while driving to the basket at New Orleans on Dec. 28, 2021. Rubio practiced Wednesday in Utah and, as long as he doesn’t have any discomfort, he’ll play against the Trail Blazers. The Cavs are currently listing him as questionable on the pregame injury report.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Montgomery, Brind'Amour, DeBoer, Cassidy to coach All-Stars

Boston’s Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic Division, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour the Metropolitan, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer the Central and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy the Pacific at NHL All-Star Weekend. They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 3B Rafael Devers on a ten-year contract extension. Traded LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Baltimore in exchange for cash considerations. MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with SS Carlos Correa on a six-year contract. Designated OF Kyle Garlick for assignment. BASKETBALL.

