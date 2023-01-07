CLEVELAND (AP) — Ricky Rubio is ready to resume his interrupted run with the Cavaliers. More than a year after tearing a knee ligament and underdoing surgery, Rubio is expected to make his season debut Thursday night when Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers. The 32-year-old Rubio had a major impact in the Cavs’ turnaround last season before tearing his left anterior cruciate — for the second time in his career — while driving to the basket at New Orleans on Dec. 28, 2021. Rubio practiced Wednesday in Utah and, as long as he doesn’t have any discomfort, he’ll play against the Trail Blazers. The Cavs are currently listing him as questionable on the pregame injury report.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 33 MINUTES AGO