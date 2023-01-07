Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollarsAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Porterville Recorder
South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game
South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston's 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Williams 2-5, Baker 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Davidson 1-5, Coleman 0-2, Blackshear 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear). Turnovers: 8 (Blackshear 4, Williams 2, Baker, Lucas). Steals: 9 (Williams 4, Blackshear, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Pettigrew). Technical Fouls:...
WATCH: Jaylen Clark Talks Nickname Options, UCLA Scouting Utah
The 'Man of Steal' talked about how the Trojans were able to challenge the Bruins, as well as how he adjusted to hit the game-winner.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing
Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
Porterville Recorder
Northern Kentucky travels to Milwaukee for conference showdown
Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Marques Warrick and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon play. The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per...
Northwestern investigating hazing allegations
Northwestern is investigating hazing allegations within its football program, the university confirmed via a statement Wednesday. The university stressed a
Porterville Recorder
Bills' Hyde, Crowder resume practicing for potential return
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — When Micah Hyde vowed he’d be ready to return in 2023 shortly after having surgery to repair a herniated disc in October, the Buffalo Bills safety was looking ahead to September. Not January. Lo and behold, some three months later, Hyde resumed practicing...
Comments / 0