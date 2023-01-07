ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Porterville Recorder

South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game

South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston's 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65

Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Williams 2-5, Baker 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Davidson 1-5, Coleman 0-2, Blackshear 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear). Turnovers: 8 (Blackshear 4, Williams 2, Baker, Lucas). Steals: 9 (Williams 4, Blackshear, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Pettigrew). Technical Fouls:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on...
DURHAM, NC
Porterville Recorder

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Northern Kentucky travels to Milwaukee for conference showdown

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Marques Warrick and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon play. The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Bills' Hyde, Crowder resume practicing for potential return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — When Micah Hyde vowed he’d be ready to return in 2023 shortly after having surgery to repair a herniated disc in October, the Buffalo Bills safety was looking ahead to September. Not January. Lo and behold, some three months later, Hyde resumed practicing...
BUFFALO, NY

