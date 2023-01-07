Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Rhule announces 3 hires to complete his 1st Nebraska staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has completed his staff with the hirings of Bob Wager as tight ends coach, Rob Dvoracek as linebackers coach and Garret McGuire as wide receivers coach. The hirings were announced just over six weeks after Rhule signed an eight-year, $74 million contract with the Cornhuskers. Wager has been a Texas high school head football coach for more than 20 seasons. Dvoracek was on Rhule’s staff with the Carolina Panthers and worked for Rhule at Baylor. McGuire was an offensive assistant on Rhule’s staff with the Panthers. His father Joey is coach at Texas Tech.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Minnesota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Minnesota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two) (five, twenty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000. NORTH5. 04-14-22-25-30 (four, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $29,000. Pick 3. 2-7-6 (two, seven, six) Powerball. 04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular boy names in the 90s in South Dakota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity
Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs' group has been used for the stated charitable purpose. (Iowa Capital Dispatch illustration using ISSDA solicitations and IRS filings) Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent...
voiceofalexandria.com
Air Quality Alert in effect until Tuesday noon for the area
(Undated)--The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an Qir Quality Alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert will run through Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon. Light winds combining with moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near the surface in central and northwestern Minnesota through noon...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, from the Minnesota State Patrol, has another installment of "Ask Trooper." Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation to buy 1,776-acre Little Sioux Scout Ranch property
LITTLE SIOUX, Iowa — The new owners of the Little Sioux Scout Ranch have agreed to eventually open the scenic property to public outdoor recreation and honor the Boy Scouts' longtime history camping there. The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation on Monday announced it has signed an agreement to buy...
voiceofalexandria.com
Burgum pitches his tax plan to committee
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum touted his income tax reduction plan to a House committee Wednesday, telling lawmakers the state was in a financial position to enact the cuts. Burgum's plan would create a flat tax of 1.5%. Sixty percent of taxpayers would not pay anything,...
Comments / 0