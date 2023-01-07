PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 1/4/22 (Soul of Jazz Exhibit Permanently Closes at The American Adventure, Cake Bake Shop Demolition Continues, Silhouettes Added to DVC Billboard, & More)

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro Says Newly Announced Changes Are a Result of Listening to Guests
After a slew of changes was announced for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this afternoon, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave an interview with the New York Times. The changes, which included bringing back free parking and easing reservation requirements, have been well received by fans. Some applauded...
WDW News Today
New Pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ Available at Walt Disney World
A new pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Pin Traders at Disney Springs. There have been other Minnie MagicBand+ designs, but this one has a pink and white color scheme. Minnie’s face is on the puck and repeated on the ends of...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Hotels
Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Park Hopping Restrictions Changing at Disneyland Resort in February
Park hopping restrictions will change at Disneyland Resort starting on February 4. Guests will be able to park hop at 11 a.m. rather than 1 p.m. They must have a Magic Key Pass or valid park hopping ticket and have already tapped in at their reserved park for the day.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/1/23 (New 50th Anniversary Snacks, 2023 Die-Cast Bus Set, & More)
Happy New Year from Magic Kingdom! It is a brand new year and we can’t wait to see all the new things to come this year at Disney parks. New limited time 50th Anniversary treats have been released in Magic Kingdom today and we plan on trying them all. We also plan on doing some shopping to see if there is any new merchandise. Without any further ado let’s get started.
WDW News Today
La Brea Bakery Unexpectedly Permanently Closes After 20 Years at Downtown Disney District
Today, after twenty years, the La Brea Bakery unexpectedly shuttered at Downtown Disney. In a Facebook post, the company said that today was their last day but it “doesn’t mean La Brea Bakery is gone forever.”. Based on their post, it seems they are concentrating on distributing their...
WDW News Today
Hybrid Disney Employees Must Return to Office, Disney Teases TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Date, La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes in Downtown Disney, & More: Daily Recap (1/9/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 9, 2023.
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Removed, Scrim Remains Near EPCOT Guest Relations
Guest Relations in EPCOT was refurbished last year but construction continues on a section of land nearby. Construction walls have now been removed from around the site. Fences covered in scrim remain. The fence and scrim run from the restrooms to the Guest Relations building, next to Spaceship Earth. Behind...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Earl of Sandwich Temporarily Taking Over Former La Brea Bakery, Opening in February, & Other Downtown Disney District Updates
Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced the return of Earl of Sandwich to the Downtown Disney District after having closed just last year due to the shopping district’s ongoing construction. Disney announced primarily that Earl of Sandwich would be coming back to the district yet again next month as...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Will Not Need Reservations to Visit in Afternoons
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. on afternoons without a reservation. This does not include Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays, when a reservation will still be required. “Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Avengers: Power the Night’ Drone Show Coming to Disneyland Paris
As part of the Grand Finale of the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary, a new “Avengers: Power the Night” drone show is coming. The show will be performed nightly at Walt Disney Studios Park from January 28th through May 8th, 2023. It will be the first nighttime drone show...
WDW News Today
Magic Key Holder Exclusive Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collectible Print Now Available at Disneyland Park for a Limited Time
Today the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram page posted an image of a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse collectible print now available at Disneyland Park for a limited time. The print, which is available now through January 18, features Mickey and Minnie Mouse, stylized like the most recent Mickey Mouse cartoons and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, holding hands as they head towards Sleeping Beauty Castle.
WDW News Today
‘Black Panther’ Wakanda Artist Series Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort
As “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continues around the awards circuits, we found some new merchandise at Disney California Adventure which celebrates Wakanda with some extra artistic touches. These new Wakanda Artist Series items are available at the Avengers Super Store. Black Panther T-Shirt – $36.99. This new...
WDW News Today
New Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Minnie Mouse Handbag at EPCOT
A Minnie Mouse handbag has been added to the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collection released at EPCOT last month. This collection utilizes reds and blacks, while the first Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collection was purple and sparkly. Minnie Mouse Handbag – $44.99. The bag is black faux leather, with...
WDW News Today
Cast Member Union Recommends Rejecting Disney’s $1 Pay Raise Offer
The Services Trades Council Union, the union representing more than 42,000 Cast Members at Walt Disney World, has recommended its members reject an offer of $1 per year pay rise from Disney, who claimed at the time it was “their best offer.”. Negotiations over the contract, which expired in...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Full Menus With Prices Posted Ahead of 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts kicks off on Friday, January 13. The boards displaying full menus with prices are now in place around the park. During this scavenger hunt, guests can pick up at least 5 out of the following 7 food items and get a corresponding stamp in their festival passport. After completing the scavenger hunt, guests can pick up the complimentary Artist Palette Cookie.
WDW News Today
Henna Tattoo Art Returns to Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT
Just in time for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Henna tattoo art is now available in the Morocco pavilion. You can find Henna artists next to Lamps of Wonder, which houses the Princess Jasmine (and sometimes Aladdin) meet and greet. In the image above, the art of...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Happily Ever After Returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3
Disney has confirmed that Happily Ever After will be returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3. Fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” returns to Magic Kingdom Park on April 3, featuring all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A. “Disney Enchantment” will be offered through April 2. The...
WDW News Today
More New Disney’s Animal Kingdom Phone Cases, Magnets, & Ornaments Available in maDe Kiosks at Walt Disney World
About a week ago, we caught some new Disney’s Animal Kingdom-themed designs for AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, and phone cases in maDe kiosks around Walt Disney World. Now you can get Animal Kingdom phone cases and more as new designs have popped up, which include phone cases, magnets, and acrylic ornaments! We went down to Big Top Souvenirs at the Magic Kingdom to check these out!
WDW News Today
Disney Teases Possible TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Date in Spring 2023
On Twitter this evening, Disney Parks posted a rather cryptic video showing a list of high scores which correlate to key dates in the TRON franchise history, and may have possibly alluded to TRON Lightcycle / Run’s opening date. The tweet shows a top 10 high score list, which...
