ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwJLw_0k70fw8N00

Kansas City and Las Vegas have announced their lists of inactive players for Week 18.

The Kansas City Chiefs have their eyes set on another deep playoff run in the coming weeks but first, they have to get through the final week regular season. Saturday's Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium presents Kansas City with the opportunity to secure the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed with a win, regardless of what happens throughout the rest of the conference on Sunday.

The Chiefs are the visitors for this week's matchup, and they boast a 13-3 record as they look to defeat the 6-10 Raiders for the second time this season. As is the case with every team in the league, neither squad is 100% healthy for Saturday's outing. That makes what might already be a difficult intra-division game even more challenging for both sides.

With that in mind, ahead of their game back on the road, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

In advance of Saturday's game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore would miss the regular-season finale as he recovers from a laceration on his hand. Moore ends his debut campaign with 22 receptions for 250 yards and no touchdowns in the regular season, but he very well could return for the playoffs. Elsewhere, Kansas City reunited with kicker Matthew Wright via a practice squad signing during the week and then elevated him to the active roster on Friday . Starter Harrison Butker entered Saturday's outing carrying a questionable designation due to back spasms but despite that, he's active over Wright for Week 18.

Elsewhere, the two major question marks for Kansas City were surrounding left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis). Thuney exited Week 17's win over the Denver Broncos early and was a limited participant in practice during the week, and Hardman was limited on Wednesday and Thursday as he officially rejoined the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list. Thuney will play for the Chiefs in their final regular-season game, but Hardman's return will have to wait until the postseason. He's inactive on Saturday. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who was questionable, will play.

The Raiders' inactives have also been released:

Las Vegas ruled linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) out in advance of Saturday's game, leaving only running back Josh Jacobs' status up in the air as far as the injury report was concerned. Less than two hours before the game, it was reported that Jacobs would indeed be active despite dealing with a nagging injury and a personal matter throughout the week. The Raiders are in a decent spot availability-wise for their last game of the 2022-23 campaign, fielding a mostly healthy team on Saturday.

Read More: Breaking Down Potential Chiefs AFC Championship Game Spots

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy