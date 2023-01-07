ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska wins at Minnesota in OT, 81-79

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ibTo_0k70fi1R00

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Jan. 7, 2022 01:00

MINNEAPOLIS — Derrick Walker scored 22 points and combined with Sam Griesel for nine points in overtime to lift Nebraska to an 81-79 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Walker scored his five points in the first 31/2 minutes of overtime to keep the Cornhuskers on top. After Minnesota's Jamison Battle tied the game at 74 with a 3-pointer at the 1:17 mark, Juwan Gary broke the tie with a put back of a Walker miss. Griesel then hit four-free throws after a Golden Gopher turnover and a miss for an 80-74 lead with less than 10 seconds to play.

Gary had 18 points and Griesel 17 for the Cornhuskers (9-7, 2-3 Big Ten), who shot 51% (30 of 59) from the field with five 3s and 16 of 21 from the foul line (76%), including 8 of 11 in overtime. Walker had eight rebounds and seven assists, Griesel had six boards and five assists.

It was the first time Nebraska has won a Big Ten road game in overtime and the first conference OT road win since a win at Colorado in a Big 12 game in February of 2001.

Battle scored 20 points for Minnesota (6-8, 1-4) but was 8-of-21 shooting; 4 of 13 on 3-pointers. Dawson Garcia had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Joshua Ola-Joseph and Ta'lon Cooper 12 apiece. Taurus Samuels forced the overtime with a 3 with 4.8 seconds left in regulation.

Garcia had 15 points as Minnesota took a 39-33 at the end of the first half filled with mini runs.

Garcia had four points when the Golden Gophers took an 18-13 lead near the middle of the half. The Cornhuskers put together a 9-0 run to go up 31-26 at the 5:22 mark. Then Garcia had a pair of 3s in an 11-0 run, that included five points from Cooper before the teams traded buckets in the last minute.

Nebraska shot 52% but was 3 of 9 from distance while Minnesota was 6 of 12 behind the arc and shot 50% overall.

Gary had a three-point play to kickstart a 12-0 Nebraska run that produced a 54-47 lead when Griesel scored with 12:52 to play.

That matched Minnesota's biggest lead in a game that had eight ties and 15 lead changes.

Nebraska is home against Illinois on Tuesday, Minnesota is at No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?

Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff

The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Minnesota

Vikings' playoff wait finally ends; Jefferson eyes big stage

EAGAN, Minn. - Justin Jefferson won the national championship with LSU in his last college game, making this three-year wait for a postseason appearance with Minnesota that much more frustrating for the NFL's leading receiver.Four weeks after clinching their division, and more than 32 months after drafting Jefferson, the NFC North champion Vikings have finally entered the playoffs."I enjoy those big-platform games, and of course I want to get to that Super Bowl," Jefferson said after Minnesota's 29-13 tuneup win at Chicago on Sunday. "So whoever's standing in the way, we've got to knock them down."With a league-record 11-0 mark in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AllHuskers

Jeremy Pernell: Sizing Up Matt Rhule’s Staff Hires

Nebraska football's coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Matt Rhule was a marathon. Athletic director Trev Alberts began the process by initially vetting upwards of 25 coaches. He spoke of "interacting" with 13 candidates throughout the 76-day search. During that time, Alberts kept a tight lid on (legit)...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Fremont Flyers Canada-bound for international youth hockey tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local youth hockey team is taking their talents to the international stage. Over Thanksgiving weekend the 12U Fremont Flyers became the first Fremont Hockey Association team to win an International Silver Stick Regional. The Flyers beat Team Wyoming, 6-2, in the Westminster Rocky Mountain qualifier to claim the 12U B championship.
FREMONT, NE
MIX 108

Kirk Cousins’ Neighbor Makes Sure His Driveway Is Always Clear Of Snow

Nobody said it was easy being a Vikings fan, but when your neighbor is Kirk Cousins, you have to show your purple pride and Minnesota Nice. When Cousins first came to Minnesota I remember seeing an interview with him and his wife and young son and I thought to myself not only were they the cutest couple, but he and his wife seemed so incredibly nice. That has not changed although I do joke that Cousins is a robot since he is always so cool and calm during games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Panarin lifts Rangers over Wild 4-3 in shootout

NEW YORK - Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night.K'Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers improved to 4-0-2 in their last six games.Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers and Mats Zuccarello for the Wild in the first round of the tiebreaker. Panarin then lifted the puck over a sprawled Marc-Andre Fleury on the Rangers' third attempt, and Shesterkin denied Frederick Gaudreau to preserve...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thank Giants fans for those lower-than-normal Vikings playoff ticket prices

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are in the playoffs, with game one set for Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New York Giants.And while Vikings fever is peaking, Sunday's tickets are going for lower prices than expected.MORE: Vikings beat Bears 29-13 in final regular season game, will host Giants in 1st round of playoffsYou can cheer from the upper level for $130. Mid-level seats are selling for $250, and lower-level premium seats are just more than $1,000. That's far cheaper than past year's playoff games.Mike Nowakowski, owner of Ticket King, blames the Giants for the price drop."Giants fans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
114K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy