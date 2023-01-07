Read full article on original website
Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11% - The Information
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Stripe has cut the internal value of its shares by about 11%, implying a valuation of $63 billion, the Information reported on Wednesday.
ktalnews.com
DOE: In 2022 money, EV battery costs have kept falling
Many analyses have shown that EV battery costs stopped decreasing in 2022, putting off affordability goals. But the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently issued a reality check. Based on 2022-constant dollars, battery costs actually continued falling last year at the pack level, despite accelerated inflation, according to DOE estimates....
