Read full article on original website
Related
Watch – Top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday
Eric Scott has the top NJ news stories for Wednesday on New Jersey's First News. Top New Jersey News Stories for Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 Billion. The next drawing will be held on Friday the 13th. He said what?. Gov. Phil Murphy says it's...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
Funny NJ: Enter to be in Jersey City Comedy Fest comeback
I am always down for a comedy show and it seems as though it’s been forever since I've seen one that has me actually laughing. The Jersey City Comedy Festival is usually a great place to discover comics and has unfortunately been paused for the past two years. We are in luck, however, as the festival is set to return in 2023 and go from June 7 to 10.
7 summer camp fairs scheduled for NJ, to help parents choose best fit
Seven camp fairs are scheduled throughout New Jersey over the next several weeks. It's like a wedding expo. But instead of bridezillas looking for the best photographer and DJ, families look for the perfect summer fit for their kids. The events are free, and parents are encouraged to bring their...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Dream of driving the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? You’re in luck
If you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer weiner, I can't help you there. But if you wish to be a "hotdogger," one of those people who drives around in the giant phallic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile all day promoting the brand, then I have news. This could be your lucky day.
NJ lottery player wins $1,000 a week for life
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1,000 a week for life. The player won the second-tier CASH4LIFE prize in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket was ordered via the third-party Jackpocket app. It was picked up at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing […]
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
Central Jersey – REAL or MYTH? Cast Your Vote by Buying These NJ Beers!
This has been a hotly debated topic here in New Jersey for as long as any of us can remember: Does Central Jersey exist? These New Jersey breweries want you to drink on it!. Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City has teamed up with Cypress Brewing company of Edison and Two Ton Brewing Co. in Kenilworth to create two beers to help put the question to a vote - by buying their beer, according to NJ.com.
3 of NYC’s best hot dog joints are actually in N.J., national site says
New Jerseyans are understandably proud of their state’s hot dog culture. From Italian hot dogs in West Orange to Texas weiners throughout North Jersey and of course the deep-fried delight known as “rippers,” New Jersey loves it dogs. And a city that knows a thing or two about hot dogs is taking notice.
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
These are the most popular fast food joints near NJ colleges
This is an interesting survey; a website called Broke Scholar set out to find what the most popular fast food restaurants were near America’s public colleges and universities. They analyzed Yelp data for the fast food chains within a 2-mile (walkable) distance from the nation's top 4-year public universities...
Beware of cable bill scam going around New Jersey
The TV landscape has changed a lot in the last decade. Lots of people have cut the cord with cable and use other methods of getting their television programming, from antennas, to satellite to Sling, Filo or any other streaming service. Most people who hang on to cable are skewing...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Babies R Us returns! Opens new NJ flagship store
EAST RUTHERFORD — Years after closing all its remaining stores, a beloved brand is returning to the U.S. with a flagship location in New Jersey at American Dream — Babies R Us. The news was announced on Tuesday by WHP Global, which added both Babies R Us and...
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!
Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
NJ couple leaves dog in single digit cold when pipes burst, officials say
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The owners of a rottweiler who left her outside in the bitter Christmas cold for three days face a count of animal cruelty and the anger of MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra. The residents of a Neptune Township home, Iquan Carson and Shonquel Lindsey, left for...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
The best steaks in Central Jersey: Where they are, what to order
There is no other meal for me than a steak dinner with all the trimmings. Baked potato, mushrooms, onions. I'd throw some broccoli rabe into the mix as well, but that's me. You could call it my "Happy Meal." Sing: "You deserve a steak today!" I like them medium rare,...
Get ready for a better boardwalk at a New Jersey shore town near you
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is planning to help towns up and down the shore repair and upgrade their boardwalks. During his State of the State address on Tuesday, Murphy said local infrastructure is the backbone of communities in the Garden State — “and in many towns along our shore that backbone is literally, made of wood.”
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0