Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses strike kicks off at Montefiore and Mount Sinai hospitals
After late-night bargaining failed to produce a contract, more than 7,000 nurses went on strike Monday morning at Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai hospitals in New York City. Picketing kicked off at 7 a.m. at Montefiore’s three Bronx locations and at Mount Sinai in Manhattan. Numerous city officials pledged support for the striking nurses, and Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and Councilmember Gale Brewer (Manhattan) were expected to appear at the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) press conference scheduled for noon.
pix11.com
Beloved dancing nurse battling shingles
Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Trial begins...
pix11.com
Search for missing deaf woman moves to Brooklyn
The family of a missing deaf woman who disappeared before Christmas moved their search into Brooklyn after a reported sighting. The family of a missing deaf woman who disappeared before Christmas moved their search into Brooklyn after a reported sighting. House 40K by converting more NYC offices: Adams plan. Millions...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Judge Joseph Levine dies at 90
Justice Joseph S. Levine, a former Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, died on Dec. 27 at the age of 90. A longtime resident of Brooklyn Heights, Levine retired to Florida and continued an active life traveling and taking exceptional photographs. Levine was a graduate of Cornell University in 1954 and got his law degree from the New York University School of Law.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Monday, January 9, 2023
WILLIAMSBURG/GREENPOINT – A string of burglaries in Williamsburg and Greenpoint have police in the 90th and 94th Precincts, respectively, asking the public to help track down the perpetrator(s). The eight incidents, between December 20, 2022 and last Thursday, January 5, all involved commercial establishments in those precincts and took place between 2 and 7 a.m., with the assailant removing $10,000 from a safe at a Wythe Ave. business in the most recent burglary.
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing
An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
Yusef Salaam, member of Exonerated Five, running for New York City Council
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yusef Salaam wants to bring his unique life experience to New York City government. So he’s running in the Democratic primary to represent Central Harlem in the City Council. “Who better than a person who has been affected by the system to have a seat at the table?” Salaam said Tuesday […]
19-year-old reported missing since Monday in NYC
NEW YORK, NY – A 19-year-old woman has gone missing in the Bronx and family members are concerned for her safety. 19-year-old Hasionna Anderson was last seen leaving her Nelson Avenue apartment at around 9 am on Monday. She is described as being approximately 5’3″ tall, weighing 175 lbs., with a large build, brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a shiny black bubble jacket, a black turtleneck, black jeans and a black reflective Adidas Yeezy sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS The post 19-year-old reported missing since Monday in NYC appeared first on Shore News Network.
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
NBC New York
Man Sentenced for Deadly Early Morning NYC Rock Attack Against Woman Sweeping Sidewalk
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars attacking 61-year-old woman with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in Queens the day after Thanksgiving 2021 -- an assault that claimed her life three months after the violent attack. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Elisaul Perez...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
At Syko in Windsor Terrace, a fusion of family if not menus
WINDSOR TERRACE — On a mild January afternoon, a couple enjoys lunch street-side in Windsor Terrace. They are seated at a table on Windsor Place in the front of a burgundy mural adorned with symbols of the Middle East and Far East. She enjoys a bowl of bibimbap; he has a chicken shawarma sandwich. Both meals came from Syko, (pronounced “See-ko”), prepared in the storefront next door, where the food of Syria and Korea, respectively and authentically, have been available since June of last year. This duality of cuisines is the result of an unique American dream that even the imaginative chef/owner had not envisioned.
