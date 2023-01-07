ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Pelicans, short of two stars, have plenty in reserve to handle Wizards

WASHINGTON - Zion Williamson, dressed in street clothes with a diamond-encrusted hoop dangling from his ear, leaned back from his courtside seat and raised his eyebrows, impressed. "That was fire," he marveled after teammate Trey Murphy III soared for an alley-oop dunk midway through the third quarter. Williamson, a thunderous...
WASHINGTON, DC
Houston Chronicle

Houston Texans coaching candidates: 10 options to replace Lovie Smith

After back-to-back, one-and-done coaches, the Houston Texans will attempt to find a long-term solution this offseason. Lovie Smith was fired as Texans head coach on Sunday pretty much immediately at the conclusion of a 3-13-1 season. Smith's predecessor, David Culley, was also fired after one year as the team went 4-13 in 2021. Houston hasn't won more than four games since 2019, a season capped by a 24-point playoff collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs that seemingly sent the franchise into a tailspin.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Houston Chronicle

AP source: Mike LaFleur out as Jets' offensive coordinator

Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two disappointing and mostly non-productive seasons on offense, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. LaFleur's future with the team was uncertain after Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Good, bad and ugly: Revisiting our Houston Rockets preseason predictions

Back in the halcyon days of October, when the Astros were rolling and the city's professional basketball team didn't have a defeat on its ledger, I approached my editors with a relatively simple request: let's make 23 Houston Rockets predictions for the 2022-23 season. The exercise was innocuous enough in...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy