Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
As a Central Oregon county struggles with extreme drought conditions, officials declare an emergency
While much of Oregon has received rain the past few weeks, certain parts of the state are still struggling with worsening drought conditions. The Crook County Court declared a drought emergency in a Thursday meeting, asking Gov. Tina Kotek to declare her own emergency and make disaster relief funds available.
Oregon Coast’s Chinook salmon among populations under review for endangered-species listing
The National Marine Fisheries Service, also known as NOAA Fisheries, is considering a request from several environmental groups seeking to list two types of Chinook salmon as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. One population lives along the Oregon Coast and the other farther south along the Oregon-California border.
Despite rainy weather in parts of the state, Central Oregon remains in extreme drought
Your browser does not support the audio element. Winter in Oregon signals rain and snowpack which may help dry conditions in some parts of the state. Still, Central Oregon continues to face extreme drought. How will the relentlessly dry conditions affect the region? We check in with Larry O’Neill, Oregon’s state climatologist, and Eric Klann, a longtime engineer for the city of Prineville.
Weekday Wrap: Oregon bighorns face lethal bacteria; Vancouver office space in demand
An outbreak of pneumonia-causing bacteria killed dozens of bighorn sheep in Baker County in 2020. Since then, biologists from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, with help from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, have been working to slow the spread. Biologist Brian Ratliff said the key is finding and removing “chronic shedders,” adult sheep that survive the infection and pass the bacteria onto others. Doing so, Ratliff said, is like solving a murder mystery. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald)
Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers
One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
Rep. Bonamici struck by car, expected to fully recover from concussion
Oregon U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, were struck by a car while they were using a crosswalk Friday evening. Bonamici and Simon were crossing Northwest Everett Street near Northwest 19th Avenue when a driver turned into them at low speed and knocked them down, according to a Portland Police Bureau report. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police did not make any arrests or issue citations related to the incident.
David Brock Smith appointed to fill southwest Oregon state Senate seat
A previously vacant state Senate seat in southwest Oregon was filled Wednesday. Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month.
Flu, RSV and COVID-19 rates dropping, but Oregon hospitals still struggling
Rates of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 in Oregon appear to have either peaked or are dropping. “As we begin 2023, I am hopeful for the situation we are facing,” Oregon state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said Thursday. Of the three respiratory diseases circulating this winter, RSV has improved the...
As end to state aid looms, Eastern Oregon receives $1.7 million in federal funding for groundwater pollution
The federal government is sending $1.7 million to Eastern Oregon to handle ongoing nitrate contamination in the groundwater just as local and state government services meant to address the crisis are going into flux. Nitrate pollution in the Lower Umatilla Basin has affected drinking water across Umatilla and Morrow counties...
No bones about it: Students seek a Washington state dinosaur designation
You’ve probably heard of state flowers or state trees. In addition to such flora, Washington soon could have more state fauna – a dinosaur. A bill in the Washington House could pave the way for the prehistoric state symbol. The ongoing quest to name a state dinosaur began...
‘OPB Politics Now’: Tina Kotek gets to work
Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week’s episode, OPB political reporter Lauren Dake and editor Anna Griffin examine the promises new Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek made this week, her first on the job, about the state’s newly aggressive approach to the homelessness and housing crisis.
